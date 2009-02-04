17 Fresh Beauty Essentials

Shown clockwise from upper left:



Spot-cleansing wipes. “A cloth can remove makeup from just one part of your face, which saves you from having to start all over again if you slip up,” says Tina Turnbow, a makeup artist for Beauty.com. It also can give skin a full refresh when you’re on the go, perfect for traveling. Try L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Rich Restorative Wet Cleansing Towelettes ($7 at drugstores).



Brow tamer. A clear gel neatly grooms rogue hairs into place; a tinted one can lighten or darken brows for added definition. Consider Bare Escentuals Finishing Brow Gel ($14, bareescentuals.com).



Multipurpose brushes. Experts rely on these inexpensive disposable wands to remove mascara clumps deftly from lashes and smooth eyebrows and the baby-fine hairs around the face. Use Mattese Black Spoolies ($8 for 20, Ricky’s, 888-574-2592).



Modern makeup sponge. Spherical ones, like the Sonia Kashuk Blending Sponge ($10, target.com), are easy to maneuver. And they “lay foundation on so thinly, skin looks flawless,” says Fiona Stiles, a Los Angeles makeup artist. Bonus: Wash and reuse them.



Pointy cotton swabs. Their dainty tips can touch up lipstick, mend eye-makeup mistakes, and fix nail-polish blunders. They’re also great for dotting concealer on blemishes. Try Dual-Tip Cotton Swabs ($3 for 30, wardrobesupplies.com).



No-pinch lash curler. "A curler is a must, and one with a colored pad helps you see if you’ve caught your lid before clamping down," says Troy Surratt, a makeup artist in New York City. Enlist the Kevyn Aucoin The Eyelash Curler ($20, beauty.com), which has a bright red cushion.