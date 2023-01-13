Whether you’re a music person, a true crime podcast listener, or simply love some blessed white noise in the chaos of a packed household, a solid pair of headphones or earbuds is an investment that pays off constantly for years. Depending on your activity level and use, you may seek different qualities—over-ear or in-ear, noise-canceling or transparent—but let us let you in on a secret: the Beats Powerbeats Pro are a solid all-around pick, and they’re currently on sale at their best price ever for 40 percent off.

The earphones themselves offer 9 hours of battery life, with 24 total when considering the storage case. If you have ears that positively reject the uniform shape of other audio products, you’ll be delighted to know that the Beats Powerbeats Pro come with adjustable hooks that grip behind your ears for a more secure fit. As someone who generally takes my earbuds out on runs or into topsy-turvy activities, I especially appreciate the stability of these. More importantly, they’re comfortable, with shoppers swearing that they’re never “afraid of them falling off.”

To buy: $150 (was $250); target.com and amazon.com.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro have a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance, but some shoppers apparently decided this means waterproof. One Target shopper, who’s held onto the same pair for over three years (and uses them for 10 to 12 hours per day), says “I wear them to the gym, in the shower and I've also worn them while washing my hair.” The earbuds are powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip so they can connect effortlessly via Bluetooth to both Apple and Android products, and each one contains full audio and track controls that let you control your listening with taps—and that auto-pause and auto-play sure is handy. Similarly, you can connect directly to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” into your headphones.

The earbuds also come with some unique pros that make them an elevated pick amongst the flurry of other audio brands. If you find yourself moving about the house or on the go, you’ll also appreciate that the earphones have extended range, meaning you can get farther and farther away from your device with fewer dropouts—so you won’t have to constantly reconnect your tech each time you step too far away from your phone. You can also pair multiple headphones at once through the Beats app to your device, so you’ll never have to share earbuds with your companion ever again. Just consider the benefits of trying to watch the same movie on a noisy flight! And if you crave good sound quality above all else, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are a tried-and-true choice for spatial audio, a more immersive auditory experience.

Shop the much-beloved Beats Powerbeats Pro while they’re on sale for 40 percent off at just $150. Prices this good don’t last long, but a go-to pair of earbuds will delight and accompany you every day going forward. Plus, for a limited time, your Beats Powerbeats Pro will even come with six months free of Apple Music for new subscribers.