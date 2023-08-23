My Favorite Blender May Be Pricey, but It’s Worth the Splurge—and It’s Paid for Itself a Dozen Times Over

I even packed it in my suitcase when I moved long-distance.

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on August 23, 2023

Beastmode by Beast Health Blender Tout
I’ve been a fan of the aesthetically pleasing (yet surprisingly capable) Beast Blender since the brand first launched. As a shopping writer, my definition of luxury is an item that upgrades a daily experience—which for me, means making a daily, delicious protein shake. For me, a splurge is only worth it if I get an incredible cost-per-use ratio over time. After two years with the original Beast Blender, it had more than paid for itself. Not only did the Beast Blender look like a piece of art on my countertop, but it also expertly blended my smoothies even when I smothered its blades in ice.

Recently, Beast Health joined forces with Marshawn Lynch, also known as “Beast Mode” throughout his career in the NFL, for a limited-edition collaboration on a new and improved blender: the Beastmode by Beast Health, which has a 1,200-watt motor as opposed to a 1,000-watt one. In layman’s terms, it’s a lot more bang for your buck, and you never have to worry about too much frozen fruit. Upon the appliance’s launch in May 2023, I secured a unit for myself. My parents had commandeered the original blender while I was traveling and had quickly fallen in love; I figured I’d upgrade, and call my original blender this year’s Christmas present to them. Everyone’s happy, right?

BeastMode by Beast Health Blender

Amazon Beastmode by Beast Health Blender | Beast Health x Marshawn Lynch | Blend Smoothies and Shakes, Stainless Steel Bottle

Amazon

Shortly after upgrading to the BeastMode by Beast Health blender, I planned an overseas move and agonized over whether I should ship it, pack it, or leave it at home. Could I go without it for the next year, and just opt for a budget pick when there? Ultimately, I ended up wanting the BeastMode by Beast Health Blender so badly that I decided to pack it in my carry-on, checking the blade and bringing the unit wrapped in a towel. Now that I’m settled in, I’m beyond grateful that I brought it, and it definitely improves my quality of life.

The Beastmode by Beast Health Blender boasts the original profile that made the Beast Blender famous. It has two buttons, blend and pulse, which keeps it simple and easy to use. Its ridged texture, smooth base, and almost sculptural design means it’s beautiful enough to show off on the countertop. While the original blender came in white, gray, and black, the Beastmode by Beast Health Blender is available in a limited-edition forest green colorway that’s striking both in images and in person. As someone who’s used to living with roommates or family, I also appreciate that the blender is relatively quiet, so I don’t have to call out my usual “I’m about to blend something!” warning the way I did with other machines.

The blending vessel for the BeastMode by Beast Health Blender is BPA-free and over 2.5 times thicker than most others. The ribbed design isn’t just aesthetic; it helps smooth out the ingredients in the vessel by creating “turbulence” while it’s going. And with this engine power, it’s even more powerful than the original. Oh, and did we mention it comes with a stainless steel hydration vessel to accompany the setup?

Shop the BeastMode by Beast Health blender at Amazon while it’s discounted with an on-page coupon. Of course, if you’re not looking to splurge and instead, searching for some lower-cost options, we’ve rounded up some options sure to delight below.

Nutribullet Personal Blender

Amazon nutribullet Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending

Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender

Amazon Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set

Amazon

Ninja BL610 Professional 72-Ounce Countertop Blender

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender

Amazon

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Wave Action Blender

Amazon Hamilton Beach Power Elite Wave Action Blender-for Shakes and Smoothies, Puree, Crush Ice, 40 Oz Glass Jar

Amazon

Peach Street Store Powerful Immersion Blender

Amazon Peach Street Powerful Immersion Blender, Electric Hand Blender 500 Watt with Turbo Mode, Detachable Base. Handheld Kitchen Gadget Blender Stick

Amazon
