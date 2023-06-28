Score Up to 40% Off Beach Chairs, Towels, Umbrellas, and Other Pool Essentials Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Prep for your next vacation for less.

Published on June 28, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Preparing for a Fourth of July weekend at the beach? You’re in luck because Amazon has deals on tons of beach necessities that you can already shop ahead of Prime Day. Plus, if you hurry, your order will arrive just in time for the weekend with free Prime shipping. 

You’ll find discounts up to 40 percent off on beach blankets, umbrellas, towels, folding chairs, tote bags, and kids’ sand toys. Stay cool with this handheld mini fan that’s $10 off, and always have a cold beverage handy with this set of two plastic cup holders for only $10 with a coupon. Be sure to grab a blanket and shaded chair, and you’ll be ready to spend the whole day by the water. Shop more beach essentials below.

Beach Essentials Deals to Shop Before Prime Day

Amazon Wiwigo Beach Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com

This huge 6.5- by 6.9-foot beach blanket is made of waterproof nylon that won’t hold on to sand. It even comes with stakes to anchor it to the ground, or you can place sand in the corner pockets to weigh it down. When you get home from the beach, just throw the blanket in the washing machine for an effortless cleanup. More than 400 shoppers bought the blanket in the past week, and reviewers have given it nearly 2,000 five-star ratings. 

Amazon PD BOTINDO Family Beach Tent Canopy Sun Shade

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com

Having a shady place like this tent to take a break from the sun is essential for steamy beach days. The canopy comes with four aluminum poles and ground stakes to easily stand up to the wind and a case for carrying all the pieces. It’s made of waterproof lycra with UPF 50 protection that one shopper said stands up to “gale force winds.” You can accommodate up to eight people under the 10- by 10-foot tent. 

Amazon Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair

Amazon

To buy: $54 (was $84); amazon.com.

This highly rated (more than 10,400 five-star ratings) beach chair has been purchased by more than 1,000+ people in the past week. At only 7 pounds, the chair is easy to carry with the attached backpack straps that will leave your hands free. It has a rust-proof aluminum frame, towel bar, storage pocket, and cup holder. There’s even a headrest to keep you comfortable, too. The chair adjusts to five seating options, including a lay flat position for beach naps. 

Check out the rest of our beach picks below. 

Amazon PD DUUDO Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor

Amazon

To buy: $13 (was $16); amazon.com

Amazon PD Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $25); amazon.com

Amazon PD RACPNEL Beach Toys Sand Set for Kids

Amazon

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $18); amazon.com

Amazon PD Beach Toy Mesh Beach Bag

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $20); amazon.com

Amazon PD LOVELEDI Portable-Charger-Power-Bank

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $19); amazon.com

Amazon PD Kone Beach Cup Holder

Amazon

To buy: $11 (was $13); amazon.com

Amazon PD Fiezkaa Super Large Mesh Beach Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com

Amazon Fisqueen 8FT Large Beach Umbrella

Amazon

To buy: $50 (was $70); amazon.com

Amazon PD Quik Shade MAX Shade Chair

Amazon

To buy: $43 (was $65);  amazon.com

HENBAY Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $30); amazon.com.

