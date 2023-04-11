Shopping Found: 11 Thoughtful, Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Budget at BaubleBar, Starting at $31 Shop soft blankets, everyday jewelry, and fun iPhone cases. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland As a mom of three, right now I’m gearing up for my shining moment—Mother’s Day. That day when moms everywhere are celebrated not just for existing, but for working hard at one of the hardest jobs. I’ll gladly accept tokens of appreciation on this day in the form of little luxuries. Of course, I’m about giving as much as I am receiving, and I’m always on the hunt for thoughtful gifts for the deserving moms in my life, too. Finding a practical, meaningful gift that the special moms in my life would actually use but that doesn’t leave me with an empty wallet can be a challenge. If you often find yourself in the same position and stuck on where to even begin, consider grabbing a gift with a personal touch. Personalized gifts let mom know how much thought you put into it, and BaubleBar has dozens of customizable options. Typically known for its affordable, statement-making jewelry, BaubleBar takes its personalized presents a step further with ultra cozy blankets and custom phone cases. Of course, we’d be remiss to not include its OG items in our top picks, with customized jewelry ranging from necklaces to earrings. And right now, you can get 20 percent off a variety of bracelets with code STACKING20. Grab these 11 best-selling gifts for special moms in your life for Mother’s Day, but be sure to pick your favorites soon, as shipping can take up to four weeks for some picks. Customized Mother’s Day Gifts at BaubleBar Letter Together Custom Blanket, From $98 Fine Line Custom iPhone Case, $68 Mini Custom Slider Jewelry, $39 with code STACKING20 (was $48) Sunburst 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace, $148 Morgan Ring Set, $58 Custom Cutout Pisa Bracelet, $31 with code STACKING20 (was $38) Maya Brenner Mini Letter Bracelet, $220 Single 18K Gold Double Initial Earring $58 Criss Cross Custom Blanket, From $98 All Smiles Custom iPhone Case, $68 Custom Tile Bracelet - Negative Space, $39 with code STACKING20 (was $48) A luxe, cozy blanket with a personalized touch is a universally loved gift. This blanket has a classic design and can be customized with the letter of your choice. It’s made of high-quality acrylic yarn, and comes in two sizes so it can be used as a throw blanket around the house, as a picnic blanket, or a full-size blanket to snuggle up to any time of year. Grab it in neutral beige or deep olive. Oh, and it’s machine washable, so mom doesn’t have to worry if her kids get it messy. BaubleBar To buy: From $98; baublebar.com. Mom can think of you every time they grab their phone with this customized iPhone case. Write their name, those of their kids, or any initials in the acrylic letters and symbols that offer a 3D effect. The case, available in glossy finish, comes in six colors and can fit up to 12 characters of your choosing. It’s made of a soft rubber and silicone and can fit 20 iPhone sizes from the X to 14 Pro Max. BaubleBar To buy: $68; baublebar.com. Of course, you can never go wrong with jewelry, and these mini custom slider bracelets, currently 20 percent off, are a smaller and more subtle version of BaubleBar’s slider bracelets. Choose up to nine black and white or multicolored letters that sit on two strands of a gold box chain. The best part? Its slider, pull-tie fit makes it easy to slide on any wrist size. The bracelets are ideal for stacking with other styles or with other names. Grab one with Mom’s name or one with each of their kid’s names for an extra thoughtful gift. BaubleBar To buy: $39 with code STACKING20 (was $48); baublebar.com. Keep your gift close to their heart with this sunburst necklace that’s ideal for layering with simple chains, like this chain link. It’s made of 18 karat gold and is reversible, so it’s like you’re getting two necklaces in one. One side of the sunburst features a pavé letter or number with a gold border, while the other has an enamel character and cubic zirconia stone border. You can choose from 10 enamel colors and three border stone colors for extra personalization. Think: No more worrying about jewelry getting moved out of place. BaubleBar To buy: $148; baublebar.com. While this is the only non-customizable piece on our list, these stacking bands are a sentimental option for the mom who can wear one band for each family member (more or less). Each gold plated brass band includes a different stone design, and can be worn together on one finger, on separate fingers, or at different times for a unique look every time. The rings are available in sizes five to 11. BaubleBar To buy: $58; baublebar.com. There are plenty more thoughtful jewelry, blankets, and tech-friendly customizable gifts available at BaubleBar to check out, so keep scrolling to find one that best suits the special mom in your life. Grab your favorites soon to make it in time for their big day. BaubleBar To buy: $31 with code STACKING20 (was $38); baublebar.com. BaubleBar To buy: $220; baublebar.com. BaubleBar To buy: $58; baublebar.com. BaubleBar To buy: From $98; baublebar.com. BaubleBar To buy: $68; baublebar.com. BaubleBar To buy: $39 with code STACKING20 (was $48); baublebar.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 