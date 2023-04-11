Found: 11 Thoughtful, Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Budget at BaubleBar, Starting at $31

Shop soft blankets, everyday jewelry, and fun iPhone cases.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

BaubleBar Mother's Day Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

As a mom of three, right now I’m gearing up for my shining moment—Mother’s Day. That day when moms everywhere are celebrated not just for existing, but for working hard at one of the hardest jobs. I’ll gladly accept tokens of appreciation on this day in the form of little luxuries. Of course, I’m about giving as much as I am receiving, and I’m always on the hunt for thoughtful gifts for the deserving moms in my life, too.

Finding a practical, meaningful gift that the special moms in my life would actually use but that doesn’t leave me with an empty wallet can be a challenge. If you often find yourself in the same position and stuck on where to even begin, consider grabbing a gift with a personal touch. Personalized gifts let mom know how much thought you put into it, and BaubleBar has dozens of customizable options. 

Typically known for its affordable, statement-making jewelry, BaubleBar takes its personalized presents a step further with ultra cozy blankets and custom phone cases. Of course, we’d be remiss to not include its OG items in our top picks, with customized jewelry ranging from necklaces to earrings. And right now, you can get 20 percent off a variety of bracelets with code STACKING20. Grab these 11 best-selling gifts for special moms in your life for Mother’s Day, but be sure to pick your favorites soon, as shipping can take up to four weeks for some picks.

Customized Mother’s Day Gifts at BaubleBar

A luxe, cozy blanket with a personalized touch is a universally loved gift. This blanket has a classic design and can be customized with the letter of your choice. It’s made of high-quality acrylic yarn, and comes in two sizes so it can be used as a throw blanket around the house, as a picnic blanket, or a full-size blanket to snuggle up to any time of year. Grab it in neutral beige or deep olive. Oh, and it’s machine washable, so mom doesn’t have to worry if her kids get it messy.

Letter Together Custom Blanket

BaubleBar

To buy: From $98; baublebar.com.

Mom can think of you every time they grab their phone with this customized iPhone case. Write their name, those of their kids, or any initials in the acrylic letters and symbols that offer a 3D effect. The case, available in glossy finish, comes in six colors and can fit up to 12 characters of your choosing. It’s made of a soft rubber and silicone and can fit 20 iPhone sizes from the X to 14 Pro Max.

Fine Line Custom IPhone Case

BaubleBar

To buy: $68; baublebar.com.

Of course, you can never go wrong with jewelry, and these mini custom slider bracelets, currently 20 percent off, are a smaller and more subtle version of BaubleBar’s slider bracelets. Choose up to nine black and white or multicolored letters that sit on two strands of a gold box chain. The best part? Its slider, pull-tie fit makes it easy to slide on any wrist size. The bracelets are ideal for stacking with other styles or with other names. Grab one with Mom’s name or one with each of their kid’s names for an extra thoughtful gift.

Mini Custom Slider Bracelet

BaubleBar

To buy: $39 with code STACKING20 (was $48); baublebar.com.

Keep your gift close to their heart with this sunburst necklace that’s ideal for layering with simple chains, like this chain link. It’s made of 18 karat gold and is reversible, so it’s like you’re getting two necklaces in one. One side of the sunburst features a pavé letter or number with a gold border, while the other has an enamel character and cubic zirconia stone border. You can choose from 10 enamel colors and three border stone colors for extra personalization. Think: No more worrying about jewelry getting moved out of place.

Sunburst 18K Gold Custom Reversible Necklace

BaubleBar

To buy: $148; baublebar.com.

While this is the only non-customizable piece on our list, these stacking bands are a sentimental option for the mom who can wear one band for each family member (more or less). Each gold plated brass band includes a different stone design, and can be worn together on one finger, on separate fingers, or at different times for a unique look every time. The rings are available in sizes five to 11.

Morgan Ring Set

BaubleBar

To buy: $58; baublebar.com

There are plenty more thoughtful jewelry, blankets, and tech-friendly customizable gifts available at BaubleBar to check out, so keep scrolling to find one that best suits the special mom in your life. Grab your favorites soon to make it in time for their big day.

Custom Cutout Pisa Bracelet

BaubleBar

To buy: $31 with code STACKING20 (was $38); baublebar.com.

Maya Brenner Mini Letter Bracelet

BaubleBar

To buy: $220; baublebar.com.

Single 18K Gold Double Initial Earring

BaubleBar

To buy: $58; baublebar.com

Criss Cross Custom Blanket

BaubleBar

To buy: From $98; baublebar.com

All Smiles Custom IPhone Case

BaubleBar

To buy: $68; baublebar.com.

Custom Tile Bracelet - Negative Space

BaubleBar

To buy: $39 with code STACKING20 (was $48); baublebar.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

aieve-appliance-slider tut
These $10 Countertop Appliance Sliders are a ‘Game Changer’ in the Kitchen, According to Amazon Shoppers
Moty Fitted Tablecloth tout
This Fitted Tablecloth With 4,900 Five-Star Ratings Won’t Blow in the Wind at Your Next Party
Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil
Merit Beauty's Customer-Loved Shade Slicks Just Got a Sheer Upgrade—and It's a Must for Dry Lips
Related Articles
30 Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2023
The 30 Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023
Best Gifts for New Moms
The 50 Best Gifts for New Moms of 2023
Tenniscore Tout
We Found 12 Polos, Pleated Skirts, Visors, and More That Will Give You the Tenniscore Look
Line art drawing of a family
The 77 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023
woman with flower bouquet in living room
Need a Flower Arrangement ASAP? These 9 Companies Offer Same-Day Delivery
valentine's day gifts for men
The 36 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him of 2023
best craft subscription boxes
Get Artsy With These 12 Craft Subscription Boxes
One of the best Valentine's Day Gifts for Women, the Venus et Fleur Le Mini Square of roses on a pink background
The 34 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her of 2023
valentine's day gifts
The 40 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts of 2023
50 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2022
The 47 Best Christmas Gifts for Moms of 2023
One of the Best Valentines Day Gifts for Kids, the FABLER BJÖRN bear on a pink dotted background
The 33 Cutest Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids of 2023
cheap-christmas-gifts-Neat-Method-Acacia-Turntable
51 Holiday Gifts for $25 or Less (That Still Feel Special)
valentine's day chocolates and a gift basket
The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets of 2023
Personalization Mall Hero
Check Off Your Holiday List Early While Saving Up to 50% With These 10 Unique, Personalized Gifts for All Ages
Jewelry
The 15 Best Places to Buy Affordable Quality Jewelry Online
Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List
The 61 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 for Everyone on Your List