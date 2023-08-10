Add a Personal Touch to Your Dorm Room With These Cute, Customizable Blankets From BaubleBar

Adding a little bit of personalization to your dorm room is the best way to make it feel like your home away from home. Plus, decorating your room exactly how you want is so fun, whether you’re adding a photo wall or monogrammed touches. And it might surprise you, but BaubleBar has just the custom item you need: The brand’s personalizable blankets are perfect for making a dorm—or really, any space—feel cozy.

The blankets come in large (72 by 60 inches), throw (54 by 36 inches), and kids’ sizes (38 by 31 inches), and you can personalize them with your initials or name, or you can even add a phrase. With over 50 designs to choose from, including checkered, striped, colorblocked, Mickey Mouse, smiley faces, and more, you’ll be able to find one to fit your style. Along with the many prints, there are tons of color options, too. There are beige, tan, and black and white options if you prefer neutrals, or you can pick out brighter hues, like red, pink, blue, orange, and rainbow.

Spell It Out Custom Blanket

Baublebar

You’ll feel so comfy wrapped in your blanket thanks to the extra soft acrylic yarn it’s made with. Not only is the material soft, but it’s also hypoallergenic, and it doesn’t fade, shrink, or run. And you can throw the blanket in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry it on low to effortlessly clean it.

3D Check Custom Blanket

Baublebar

The blankets arrive in a dust bag that’s great for gifting or for storing it when moving out of your dorm. When not in use, the blankets will look fantastic folded or laid out on your bed as an accent piece. In addition to adding a personalized touch to dorm rooms, these blankets also make a thoughtful housewarming or birthday gift, and the kids’ size would be a perfect present for new parents to put in their baby’s room. The large size is even big enough to be used as a picnic blanket.

Whether you’re shopping for your own dorm room, buying a gift for a college student, or searching for a personalized gift for anyone on your list, you should definitely check out BaubleBar’s custom blankets. Shop them starting at $78.

Mirror Image Custom Blanket

Baublebar

Block It Out Custom Blanket

Baublebar

Bar None Custom Blanket

Baublebar

Letter Together Custom Blanket