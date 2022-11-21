BaubleBar Just Launched Its Black Friday Sale—and Everything Is 30% Off

What are some of your most memorable gifts? If a necklace, bracelet, ring, or set of earrings popped into your mind, then you already know that jewelry is one of the most fun gifts to give and receive throughout the holiday season. But choosing quality pieces that are also classic and timeless is sometimes tricky. Thankfully, BaubleBar has plenty of items sure to excite anyone on your holiday list—and the brand just launched its Black Friday sitewide sale today.

BaubleBar doesn’t often have sales on everything, but its Black Friday sale is different. From now through November 29, you can score 30 percent off sitewide, which includes all of BaubleBar’s best-selling pieces. But there’s a catch: Because the sale is already live, pieces might start to sell out well before Black Friday and Cyber Monday—so be sure to shop early.

If you need a little extra inspiration, don’t miss the Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace. It’s hypoallergenic and made from 18K gold-plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia stones that totally look like the real thing for just $90. I’m also eyeing the top-selling Enamel Tile Bracelet in white because it’s a timeless piece that you can wear with everything—and the same thing is true about the beautifully delicate Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet. Both are $33 and $48, respectively, while the sale is live.

If you don’t quite feel like your look is complete without earrings and a ring, BaubleBar has plenty of options for you to sift through. The Lottie 18K Gold Earring Set is definitely worth a peek because it comes with three pairs of hypoallergenic stud earrings designed from gold plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia for only $55 (that’s just $18.20 per pair). If you’re searching for an everyday ring with a little extra sparkle, look no further than the always-popular Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring. It’s currently $34 and available in seven sizes and five fun colors.

So you don’t have to curate your own collection of favorite pieces from BaubleBar’s entire site filled with thousands of options, we’ve narrowed everything down for you to the best 24 pieces to shop. Just make sure to take advantage of the stock and the sale while prices start at just $30 before this shopping event comes to a close on November 29.

Baublebar

Best Black Friday Necklace Deals

A necklace can offer a little extra pizazz to a casual everyday outfit or just the right amount of sparkle to an event-ready style—and the best necklaces are the ones you can wear both ways. The Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace is just one option you can wear with jeans and a T-shirt just as easily as you can pair it with a dress, and right now it’s only $90. The Mini Hera Necklace, which is available in gold or silver, is another option to put on your radar because it toes the line perfectly between timeless and trendy.

Baublebar

Best Black Friday Bracelet Deals

Whether you’re already planning to wear a necklace and earrings or you just want to give your look a boost with one piece of jewelry, a bracelet is a fabulous piece to have on hand. The Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Bracelet is designed in the same style as the necklace, so you can plan to wear it on its own or pair them together. The Kayden Bracelet is another piece I can’t stop thinking about. It’s so bright and colorful, which is ideal for long winter days.

Baublebar

Best Black Friday Earring Deals



Even if I’m wearing casual joggers, I never feel totally ready for the day unless I’m wearing earrings. If you also feel the same way and you’re drawn to hoops, studs, and dainty statement pieces, you’re sure to find a few pairs of earrings you or your recipient will love during BaubleBar’s Black Friday sale. The hypoallergenic Amia 18K Gold Earrings feature a sweet heart design that’s meant for everyday wear, while the Mae 18K Gold Earrings are huggies that essentially combine a stud and a hoop together for an easy accessory to dress up or down.

Baublebar

Best Black Friday Ring Deals

Rings are another easy way to accessorize and show off your sense of style. I’m personally drawn to the Mezzo 18K Gold Ring, which comes in sizes 5 to 11. The combination of opal (my favorite stone), cubic zirconia, and gold is so pretty for any season, and it looks far more expensive than its $44 sale price. The Maddie 18K Ring Set is definitely worth nothing, too. It comes with three rings that are just $21 each while the sale is live, and you can plan to wear them all together or create mini combinations depending on your look and mood.