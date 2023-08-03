Give Your Bathroom a Refresh in Just Minutes With These Under-$30 Shower Curtains at Amazon

If your bathroom is in need of a refresh, there’s a simple way to spruce up your decor without spending a ton of money or energy. The solution? Swapping out your dingy shower curtains with one of these stylish and functional picks that are all under $30.

The Amazon Home’s Bed and Bath hub is filled with a variety of products to elevate your bathroom, including this section dedicated to shower curtains. These easy-to-install curtains are ideal for delivering a seasonal revamp at an affordable price. Whether your decor style is luxurious or simple, you’re sure to find the perfect match with these versatile finds. Plus, there are several items on sale up to 63 percent off.

Shower Curtains Under-$30 at Amazon

Barossa Design Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

This waffle-weave shower curtain that’s on sale for $22 instantly elevates your bathroom. The best-selling shower curtain has more than 24,300 five-star ratings and provides a “clean hotel-like look” and has a “luxurious feel.” It’s made with a thick polyester blend fabric that is soft to the touch and heavy against your shower liner. The material is water- and fade-resistant, so it can be used for a long time. Plus, if it ever gets dirty, easily add it to your laundry pile to wash and dry.

Lush Decor Darla Ruched Shower Curtain

Ooh, la la! This ruched floral shower curtain is sure to add a cute and sweet flare to your bathroom. The curtain features a ruffled design and has several flowers placed throughout to add a playful texture. It’s perfect for any French country, modern farmhouse, or vintage-inspired home decor you have at home. Shoppers love “how much it updates the room” and one person said it is “just what our new bathroom needed.”

Hall and Perry Catalina Shower Curtain

Your bathroom can effortlessly embody the coastal chic look with this $25 cotton shower curtain. Its striped design and woven tassels on the bottom gives it a classic look that brings the coolness of summer right to your shower. The popular product has more than 2,000 five-star ratings so far. And one shopper wrote that it “stays clean, [produces] no mold, and dries easily,” before adding how it “makes the bathroom feel more serene.” Plus, it comes in nine patterns and three different sizes.

Interested in seeing even more shower curtains under $30? Continue scrolling for our curated picks, or head on over to Amazon to view the entire selection.

Sweet Home Vinyl Shower Curtain

mDesign Fabric Shower Curtain

Madison Park Laurel Shower Curtain

Lush Decor Leah Shower Curtain

Amazon Basics Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

Felisa Shower Curtain

Madison Park Spa Waffle Shower Curtain