11 Clever Amazon Bathroom Storage Solutions That Will Revamp Your Space—and Prices Start at $7

Forget the kitchen, I’d argue that the bathroom is the busiest room in the house. There are days where takeout wins and there’s no cooking done in the house, but not a day goes by without the bathroom being utilized. The multipurpose room serves as a place to get clean, get ready, and get unready—so it’s important to have a properly organized bathroom.

Making the most out of the often smallest room in the house can be as simple as adding a few strategic organizers or DIY storage by mounting a medicine cabinet. Whichever route you go to add more storage space, Amazon’s hidden Bathroom Storefront is full of containers and units with even the smallest bathrooms in mind.

We scoured Amazon’s bathroom finds and found 11 favorite picks for everything from shower organizers to makeup containers to medicine cabinets. Plus, most of them are on sale.



Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack

The customizable Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack adds much-needed shelving space to the shower. With its narrow 4-inch depth, the shelves fit soap bottles and scrubs without taking up unnecessary space. Depending on how many items you need to hold, the shelves come in two or four packs and will fit your shower’s existing hardware in black, white, gold, bronze, or silver options.

To buy: From $20 (was $24); amazon.com.



Maxiffe Corner Shower Caddy

Often under-utilized, the corner of the shower is a prime soap and shampoo space. The Maxiffe Corner Shower Caddy takes advantage of corners with its adhesive-backed stainless steel shelving. Available in packs of two or three, you can customize your corner shelving based on the number of bathing products you need to store.

To buy: From $20 (was $40), amazon.com.



Kadolina Bathroom Hanging Shower Organizer

Sometimes, the simplest storage hacks hang off existing hardware. The Kadolina Bathroom Hanging Shower Organizer makes good use of the shower head and the space beneath by adding two rows of shelves with a bar soap tray and four hooks for loofahs or wash towels. The rust-proof shelving unit hangs by the shower head as well as suction cups for added support, easing any worry about it falling mid-rinse.

To buy: $22 (was $40); amazon.com.



SheeChung Premium Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Six-Piece Set

The SheeChung Premium Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories Six-Piece Set organizes what’s usually scattered around the countertop into one wired basket. The set comes with a hand soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, soap dish, two lidded jars (great for cotton balls and hair bands), as well as a wire basket to hold all the items in place. Not only does the set free up counter space, but it’ll also look stylish with its options of gold, black, bronze, brushed nickel, and gray finishes.

To buy: $20 (was $24); amazon.com.



Imavo Bathroom Accessories Six-Piece Set

The bathroom is a high traffic area that’s important to keep clean. A plethora of cleaning products can build up and make the tight room feel cluttered. The Imavo Bathroom Accessories Six-Piece Set brings cohesion to bathroom essentials. The matching set comes with a toothbrush holder, toothbrush cup, hand soap dispenser, soap dish, toilet brush holder, and a lidded trash can. And it’s available in gray, apricot, black, green, blue, pink, and white.

To buy: From $25 (was $30); amazon.com.

CandleWo 360–Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer

Makeup and skincare can quickly overwhelm countertops and drawers, so having dedicated storage for your daily routine like the CandleWo 360-Degree Rotating Makeup Organizer will save you precious drawer space. The rotating organizer stands at 13.3 inches tall and has eight adjustable layers—plenty of room to fit a whole makeup or skincare routine. The highly customizable organizer will ensure a snug fit for all your makeup no matter the size or shape.

To buy: From $16 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Haturi Waterproof and Dustproof Makeup Organizer

The bathroom tends to get humid, so protecting your makeup and skincare by keeping products dry will save your makeup over time. The Haturi Waterproof and Dustproof Makeup Organizer keeps makeup all in one spot, and its clear lid helps ward against water. The modern organizer sits pretty on a bathroom countertop or shelf, but its compact design and handle makes it easy to take your makeup on the go. Get the sleek portable organizer in white or pink.

To buy: From $44 with coupon (was $53); amazon.com



Stori Audrey Stackable Clear Plastic Organizer Drawers Two-Piece Set

Proper bin storage can make all the difference in an organized bathroom vanity setup. The Stori Audrey Stackable Clear Plastic Organizer Drawers Two-Piece Set stacks to create more space on shelves for double the storage potential. The clear containers make it simple to see what’s inside, so you don’t have to open all the drawers when looking for one specific item. The set is available in 4.5-inch or 6.75-inch tall containers.

To buy: From $23 (was $28); amazon.com.



Wecheng Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Organizer

Eyeshadow palettes can be tricky to store. The Wecheng Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Organizer is a bathroom vanity must for those that love a good eye look. The shatter-proof plastic container is shallow at only 1.77 inches tall and its seven dividers hold palettes in place.

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.



Tangkula Bathroom Cabinet Wall Mounted with Double Mirror Doors

Medicine cabinets are a great way to add functionality to your bathroom. The Tangkula Bathroom Cabinet Wall Mounted with Double Mirror Doors goes beyond normal medicine cabinets with an added exposed shelf. The mirrored double doors hide shelving for small toiletries, and the unit’s bottom shelf provides bonus space perfect for towels or even decor. Get the cabinet in gray, brown, or white.

To buy: $65 (was $140); amazon.com.



ChooChoo Bathroom Wall Cabinet

The ChooChoo Bathroom Wall Cabinet utilizes a spot in the bathroom that’s often forgotten: above the toilet. Since it sits over the toilet instead of by a bathroom sink, the unit is deeper than most medicine cabinets (at 8.8 inches deep)—great for housing toilet paper or towels. The best-selling cabinet is available in white, black, espresso, gray, and rustic.

To buy: From $68 (was $100); amazon.com.

