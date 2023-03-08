These Bathroom Cleaning Gadgets Are So Good, You’ll Think They Were Hacks—Starting at $8

We get it, the bathroom probably isn’t the most favored area to clean. It takes a lot of grit to scrub grimy faucets, tiles, and toilet bowls—and sometimes the end results aren’t as sparkling as you’d like. Now’s the time to replace the sponge and gloves because these revolutionary tools are about to change the way you clean (and feel about) your bathroom.

Whether you’re expecting company or just long overdue on a routine bathroom wipedown, look no further for motivation. You'll find silicone toilet brushes, power scrubbers, and shower-head hoses from top brands like Oxo and Rubbermaid all right on Amazon. Spring cleaning just got a whole lot easier thanks to these helpful bathroom cleaning supplies—with prices as low as $8.

Best Bathroom Cleaning Gadget Hacks

Those stubborn surfaces and hard-to-reach areas have finally met their match with the Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber. Featuring three different brush options and an extender attachment, you can successfully clean surfaces in your bathroom like the floor, shower, and toilet. With more than 44,000 five-star ratings, it’s loved by Amazon shoppers who say their “bathroom walls and floor look new” and that the brushes “made quick work of a dreaded chore.”

The Oxo Good Grips brush set easily scrubs every little nook and cranny in your bathroom. The set includes a large brush, small brush, and wiper blade to make sure you can clean everything from shower doors to small, tight spaces. Its non-slip grip and heavy duty scrubbing bristles are meant to be soft to the touch while tough on targeted areas. “I clean houses and this works for everything,” one shopper said.

There’s nothing worse than a clogged sink or bathtub—especially the task of having to remove what’s clogging it. If you’re looking for an instant fix, this 18-inch flexible sink cleaner latches onto any hair or dirt with its micro hooks and quickly clears the drain without catching onto pipes. All you have to do is insert the wand, rotate the handle, and remove the gunk. Feel free to toss it out after and grab a refill—it comes with five.

This best-selling toilet brush isn’t your average bathroom cleaning set. The toilet brush is made of a waterproof silicone material that can bend to accommodate various angles. Plus, its multifunctional design can be used on the bathtub or sink—just make sure you have a different brush head designated for each area. One shopper was even “sick” thinking about “cleaning their toilet the old way,” and that they “seriously don’t know how I made it all these years without this brush.”

Designed to clean your bathroom extremely quickly, the battery powered Rubbermaid power scrubber cleans 60 times per second, per the brand, with its oscillating head and two featured settings: pulse and continuous. This scrubbing wonder is liquid-resistant and great for grout lines and corners. With more than 12,800 five-star ratings, it’s a shopper favorite.

There are tons of other bathroom cleaning tools to shop. Browse through the rest for more great finds.

