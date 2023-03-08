These Bathroom Cleaning Gadgets Are So Good, You’ll Think They Were Hacks—Starting at $8

You’ll find items from Rubbermaid, Oxo, and more at Amazon.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Published on March 8, 2023 08:00AM EST

OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

We get it, the bathroom probably isn’t the most favored area to clean. It takes a lot of grit to scrub grimy faucets, tiles, and toilet bowls—and sometimes the end results aren’t as sparkling as you’d like. Now’s the time to replace the sponge and gloves because these revolutionary tools are about to change the way you clean (and feel about) your bathroom

Whether you’re expecting company or just long overdue on a routine bathroom wipedown, look no further for motivation. You'll find silicone toilet brushes, power scrubbers, and shower-head hoses from top brands like Oxo and Rubbermaid all right on Amazon. Spring cleaning just got a whole lot easier thanks to these helpful bathroom cleaning supplies—with prices as low as $8. 

Best Bathroom Cleaning Gadget Hacks

Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush Extended

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

Those stubborn surfaces and hard-to-reach areas have finally met their match with the Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber. Featuring three different brush options and an extender attachment, you can successfully clean surfaces in your bathroom like the floor, shower, and toilet. With more than 44,000 five-star ratings, it’s loved by Amazon shoppers who say their “bathroom walls and floor look new” and that the brushes “made quick work of a dreaded chore.

OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

The Oxo Good Grips brush set easily scrubs every little nook and cranny in your bathroom. The set includes a large brush, small brush, and wiper blade to make sure you can clean everything from shower doors to small, tight spaces. Its non-slip grip and heavy duty scrubbing bristles are meant to be soft to the touch while tough on targeted areas. “I clean houses and this works for everything,” one shopper said. 

lexiSnake Drain Weasel Sink Snake Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $22); amazon.com.

There’s nothing worse than a clogged sink or bathtub—especially the task of having to remove what’s clogging it. If you’re looking for an instant fix, this 18-inch flexible sink cleaner latches onto any hair or dirt with its micro hooks and quickly clears the drain without catching onto pipes. All you have to do is insert the wand, rotate the handle, and remove the gunk. Feel free to toss it out after and grab a refill—it comes with five. 

Sellemer Toilet Brush and Holder Set for Bathroom

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $16); amazon.com.

This best-selling toilet brush isn’t your average bathroom cleaning set. The toilet brush is made of a waterproof silicone material that can bend to accommodate various angles. Plus, its multifunctional design can be used on the bathtub or sink—just make sure you have a different brush head designated for each area. One shopper was even “sick”  thinking about “cleaning their toilet the old way,” and that they “seriously don’t know how I made it all these years without this brush.” 

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber,

Amazon

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

Designed to clean your bathroom extremely quickly, the battery powered Rubbermaid power scrubber cleans 60 times per second, per the brand, with its oscillating head and two featured settings: pulse and continuous. This scrubbing wonder is liquid-resistant and great for grout lines and corners. With more than 12,800 five-star ratings, it’s a shopper favorite.

There are tons of other bathroom cleaning tools to shop. Browse through the rest for more great finds.

Rechargeable Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

To buy: $43 with coupon (was $56); amazon.com.

Rinseroo XL: 6 Foot Slip-on

Amazon

To buy: $27; amazon.com.

Pumice Cleaning Stone with Handle Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Amazon

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Amazon

To buy: $52 (was $77); amazon.com.

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool- Grout Brush- Bathroom Shower Scrub

Amazon

To buy: $59 (was $67); amazon.com.

Lalafancy Shower Cleaning Brush

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

