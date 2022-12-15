Style Snuggly Robes and Soft Slippers From This Shopper-Approved Cozy Brand Are Up to 40% Off Right Now Grab these finds from Nordstrom before they sell out. By Lydia Mansel Lydia Mansel Twitter Lydia Mansel is a freelance writer with over eight years of experience editing and writing for both brands and online publications — with a particular focus on travel, fashion, and lifestyle. She’s also the founder of the travel site justpacked.com. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom The days may be shorter and colder in the wintertime, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, if you’re someone who enjoys slipping on a snuggly sweatshirt, donning a pair of thick socks, and wrapping yourself up in a plush blanket, you tend to revel in the coziest season of the year. If that’s you—or if you’re looking for a gift for someone who matches that description—we have good news. Nordstrom currently has a sale on a selection of clothing and home goods from Barefoot Dreams, a shopper-approved brand that excels in all things snuggly. From a luxurious robe you’ll want to live in until spring to a pair of socks that will keep your toes nice and toasty, the limited-time sale is full of cold-weather staples that are up to 40 percent off. You’ll want to hurry, though, as these ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams pieces (most of which are machine-washable) are bound to sell out. Read on for our cozy picks, and shop the entire Barefoot Dreams sale at Nordstrom. Nordstrom’s Barefoot Dreams Sale CozyChic Wilderness Long Robe, $141 (was $188) CozyChic Check Robe, From $113 (was $168) CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow, $53 (was $88) CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan, From $81 (was $188) CozyChic Slipper, $48 (was $64) CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks, $14 (was $18) Nordstrom CozyChic Wilderness Long Robe There are robes, and then there is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Wilderness Long Robe. This cushy knit robe made of microfiber is machine washable, but won’t shrink or pill, giving you long-lasting wear. Its ankle length ensures that you’ll stay warm from head to toe, and it’s made with stretch material for added comfort. According to one reviewer, it’s “like wearing a very soft blanket.” To buy: $141 (was $188); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom CozyChic Check Robe If you prefer a mid-length robe, this is going to be the centerpiece of your at-home attire. It’s light- to mid-weight and comes with a removable belt, deep pockets for holding your phone or other around-the-house essentials, and features plenty of stretch so it can be worn as an added layer over the thickest of clothes. To buy: From $113 (was $168); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow Your closet isn’t the only place in your home that can experience a winter upgrade. Give your bed, sofa, or favorite reading chair an extra homey touch with this plush, easy-to-clean throw pillow, which is on sale for 40 percent off in the sand multi-colored style. As a bonus, the pillow cover can be unzipped and removed for easy washing in the event of holiday spills. To buy: $53 (was $88); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan An open front cardigan is the Zoom-appropriate version of the bathrobe. This one, in particular, is versatile enough to be worn at home with a remote and popcorn in hand, or layered over a silky top for dinner at your favorite restaurant. As one shopper put it, it’s “soft and comfy” yet it “looks put together and expensive,” while another described it as the “perfect accent to complete an outfit.” To buy: From $81 (was $188); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom CozyChic Slipper Two features come together to make these slippers equivalent to any pair you would find at a spa: memory foam padding and a rubber sole. The CozyChic slipper is available in three colors, so it’s an ideal time to stock up for yourself and other comfort-enthusiasts. One reviewer did note that the Barefoot Dreams slipper runs small, so order up if you’re in between sizes. To buy: $48 (was $64); nordstrom.com. Nordstrom CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks There’s a general consensus around gift-giving: Fluffy socks are a reliable present and make great stocking stuffers. One can never have too many—especially because they’re bound to get lost in the wash at some point—and everyone could use a cozy pair like this one to keep their feet warm during the chillier months. Compared to other fuzzy socks, one shopper said these “are fitted so they don’t slide off your feet,” while another described them as the “perfect gift” for someone that’s always cold. To buy: $14 (was $18); nordstrom.com. Now that the winter weather is here for the foreseeable future, it’s an ideal time to stock up on these ultra cozy Barefoot Dreams finds at Nordstrom to take you through the season. More Must-Shop Deals: Ban.do Is My Secret One-Stop Shop for Holiday Gifts on a Budget—and It’s Having a Sale for Up to 83% Off These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target Make Your Entryway Warm and Festive With These Cute Holiday Decor Pieces on Amazon Starting at $14 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit