Snuggly Robes and Soft Slippers From This Shopper-Approved Cozy Brand Are Up to 40% Off Right Now

The days may be shorter and colder in the wintertime, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, if you’re someone who enjoys slipping on a snuggly sweatshirt, donning a pair of thick socks, and wrapping yourself up in a plush blanket, you tend to revel in the coziest season of the year.

If that’s you—or if you’re looking for a gift for someone who matches that description—we have good news. Nordstrom currently has a sale on a selection of clothing and home goods from Barefoot Dreams, a shopper-approved brand that excels in all things snuggly.

From a luxurious robe you’ll want to live in until spring to a pair of socks that will keep your toes nice and toasty, the limited-time sale is full of cold-weather staples that are up to 40 percent off. You’ll want to hurry, though, as these ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams pieces (most of which are machine-washable) are bound to sell out.

Read on for our cozy picks, and shop the entire Barefoot Dreams sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom’s Barefoot Dreams Sale

Nordstrom

CozyChic Wilderness Long Robe

There are robes, and then there is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Wilderness Long Robe. This cushy knit robe made of microfiber is machine washable, but won’t shrink or pill, giving you long-lasting wear. Its ankle length ensures that you’ll stay warm from head to toe, and it’s made with stretch material for added comfort. According to one reviewer, it’s “like wearing a very soft blanket.”

To buy: $141 (was $188); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

CozyChic Check Robe

If you prefer a mid-length robe, this is going to be the centerpiece of your at-home attire. It’s light- to mid-weight and comes with a removable belt, deep pockets for holding your phone or other around-the-house essentials, and features plenty of stretch so it can be worn as an added layer over the thickest of clothes.

To buy: From $113 (was $168); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow

Your closet isn’t the only place in your home that can experience a winter upgrade. Give your bed, sofa, or favorite reading chair an extra homey touch with this plush, easy-to-clean throw pillow, which is on sale for 40 percent off in the sand multi-colored style. As a bonus, the pillow cover can be unzipped and removed for easy washing in the event of holiday spills.

To buy: $53 (was $88); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan

An open front cardigan is the Zoom-appropriate version of the bathrobe. This one, in particular, is versatile enough to be worn at home with a remote and popcorn in hand, or layered over a silky top for dinner at your favorite restaurant. As one shopper put it, it’s “soft and comfy” yet it “looks put together and expensive,” while another described it as the “perfect accent to complete an outfit.”

To buy: From $81 (was $188); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

CozyChic Slipper

Two features come together to make these slippers equivalent to any pair you would find at a spa: memory foam padding and a rubber sole. The CozyChic slipper is available in three colors, so it’s an ideal time to stock up for yourself and other comfort-enthusiasts. One reviewer did note that the Barefoot Dreams slipper runs small, so order up if you’re in between sizes.

To buy: $48 (was $64); nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom

CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Socks

There’s a general consensus around gift-giving: Fluffy socks are a reliable present and make great stocking stuffers. One can never have too many—especially because they’re bound to get lost in the wash at some point—and everyone could use a cozy pair like this one to keep their feet warm during the chillier months. Compared to other fuzzy socks, one shopper said these “are fitted so they don’t slide off your feet,” while another described them as the “perfect gift” for someone that’s always cold.

To buy: $14 (was $18); nordstrom.com.

Now that the winter weather is here for the foreseeable future, it’s an ideal time to stock up on these ultra cozy Barefoot Dreams finds at Nordstrom to take you through the season.