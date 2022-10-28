The Super-Soft Barefoot Dreams Blanket That’s All Over Instagram Is Over 40% Off Right Now

Act fast—this deal ends in a few days!

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Published on October 28, 2022 06:00PM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket
QVC

It’s cozy blanket season, in which the most luxurious feeling is simply plopping down on the couch and wrapping yourself up in what feels like a warm hug. While we each have our go-to throws, one brand pops up again and again at the top of each best-seller and influencers’ picks list: the Barefoot Dreams blanket. 

Shoppers call it dreamy. It’s won over celebrities like Kate Hudson and Chrissy Teigen, and it’s surely been popping up on your Instagram feed, too (the hashtag #barefootdreamsblanket alone has over 2,000 posts to date). The super-soft blanket has a reputation for making customers feel pampered above all else. Oh, and did we mention it’s frequently sold out? But, from now until October 31, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket is over 40 percent off at QVC, making it just $75.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket

QVC

To buy: $75 (was $130); qvc.com.

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket is made of an ultra-soft microfiber that’s both warm and breathable. It means you’re able to sink into the blanket on a chilly night but you won’t overheat as the temperature fluctuates or as soon as the fire gets roaring. It’s thick, stretchy, and a fantastic size to use in the house, office, or even on the go—so you don’t have to worry about forcing yourself out of your cocoon.

The overall sensation is plush, but the fabric is easy to care for. It’s machine washable and won’t shrink, pill, or wrinkle. The blanket’s size is 45 by 60 inches, and comes in five different color combinations that align with any home decor style: cream and meadow green, cream and stone, fog gray and  olive branch, graphite and carbon, and indigo and black.

As one happy shopper wrote, “I purchased two of these throws last year and was excited to see another variation. [It’s the] perfect gift for anyone on your list.” The shopper also noted that the throws are not meant to be a full-sized bed blanket or comforter but are “more than adequate in size to wrap up in and relax.”

Act now to buy the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket at a reduced price. The discount will be gone by 11:59 p.m. EST on October 31, so it won’t be nearly half off for long.

More Must-Shop Deals:

