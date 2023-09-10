I’ve Been Using This Tinted Mineral Sunscreen for Years, and It Never Leaves Streaks

Finally, a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave you with a ghost-like pallor.

You know putting on face sunscreen year-round is important. And if you prefer mineral sunscreen, you’re likely familiar with the white cast it can leave on your skin. Well, allow me to introduce you to Bare Republic’s SPF 30 Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Face Lotion. It’s been my go-to purchase for years, and it does the job oh so well—when you try it, you may very well throw out all the other sunscreens in your bathroom.

Why? For one thing, mineral sunscreen offers better protection than chemical sunscreen, is gentler on your skin, and better for the environment. And unlike other mineral sunscreens which may leave white striping on your visage, I’ve found that this tinted mineral sunscreen from Bare Republic blends in seamlessly, leaving none of that icky white residue on my face. In fact, the tinted sunscreen has such a gorgeous matte finish, I personally don’t even wear foundation with it. Though it is important to note, it only comes in one shade that works best for light to medium skin tones, per Amazon shoppers in the reviews.

Bare Republic’s sunblock is moisturizing, too, and free of synthetic fragrances and parabens, so you can feel good about smacking it on each morning. Plus, I love that it’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, so if I go for a quick dip outside in a pool, lake, or the beach—or get caught in the rain—I don’t need to panic and reapply right away.

Since I first tried this sunscreen, it’s been a staple in my bathroom vanity, and even though I’ve occasionally dabbled with non-mineral sunscreens (hello, MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation) this is the product I always come back to. And I’m not alone—shoppers rave about the “truly matte” and “velvety smooth” product, too.

“As for the tint, I didn't even notice it,” one reviewer wrote. “[It’s] a good thing, because it left absolutely no white cast, but it also didn't look orangey and streaky throughout the day,” they explained. Another customer said they “will never go back to concealer” after finding this sunscreen.

And in perhaps my favorite testament to this go-to product in our skincare toolbox: “Normally, I hate wearing sunscreen; it's greasy and gross and gets everywhere. But NOT THIS!” wrote another shopper who said it feels more like “putting on primer.” They continued, “It makes me WANT to put sunscreen on every day, which is huge because wearing sunscreen is really important.” They concluded, “I was always buying cheaper face sunscreens that I didn't want to wear and ultimately never used. So this is completely worth it to me.”

If you only pick up one beauty buy this month, make it one that can actually safeguard you from the sun’s dangerous rays and keep your skin hydrated and happy. You can shop my favorite Bare Republic mineral sunscreen at Amazon for just $19 now.

