Love the Barbiecore Trend? These 10 Pink Pieces Are Just What You Need to Add to Your Closet

If you’ve been on social media at all recently, you’re probably aware that everyone is talking about the upcoming Barbie movie. So why not incorporate some Barbiecore into your wardrobe? The bright pink hues scream spring and summer and will bring a fun pop of color to your closet. We picked out 10 shoes, button downs, dresses, and more for you to shop now.

Your outfit will stand out with these retro platform sandals that are currently 66% off. Or if you prefer flats, try these $35 bright pink slides. From classic straight-leg Levi’s to oversized blazers, there’s a bit of Barbiecore for every style. Shop more options starting at $28 below.

Birkenstock Barbados EVA Sandal in Candy Pink

Birkenstock

Slip these Birkenstock slides on any time you’re running out the door this spring and summer. The pink sandals are made from one piece of molded EVA with an embossed upper featuring the brand logo. The material is waterproof, lightweight, and flexible, making the shoes a comfy warm weather essential. Birkenstock shoes are also designed with an anatomically-shaped footbed that supports and stabilizes your foot and holds it in place to make walking easier.

To buy: $35; birkenstock.com.

J.Crew Classic-Fit Soft Gauze Shirt in Resort Pink

Jcrew

This best-selling style is made of cotton-blend fabric that’s lightweight enough to wear during the warmer months. One shopper commented that the shirt is so soft, it feels like a “swaddle blanket,” and another said it’s like wearing a cozy sweatshirt. The light pink shade will add a summery touch to any outfit.

To buy: $90; jcrew.com.

Offline By Aerie All Aces Tennis Skort in Ladylike

American Eagle

This micro-pleated mini skirt blends two major trends: Barbiecore and Tenniscore. It’s made of a soft nylon and elastane fabric with a wide stretchy waistband and built-in shorts. The shorts even have a hidden pocket underneath the skirt. One shopper said the “flattering” skort is a “10/10.”

To buy: $36 (was $60); ae.com.

Circus by Sam Edelman Marlie Platform Sandal in Pink Carnation

Nordstrom

These adorable platform sandals look like they were literally designed for a Barbie doll. The nearly 4-inch flared block heel gives the sandals a retro vibe. Shoppers say the “vibrant” shoes are “comfy and cute.”

To buy: $30 (was $90); nordstromrack.com.

BMJL High-Waisted Running Shorts in Hot Pink

Amazon

Add some Barbiecore to your workouts with these hot pink running shorts. They’re made of a quick-drying polyester-spandex blend fabric with a side slit and zippered pocket. The double-layered design includes bike shorts underneath the more flowy top layer to provide additional coverage. The style has garnered more than 3,900 five-star Amazon ratings, with shoppers saying the shorts are “perfect for lounging, workouts, or traveling.”

To buy: $28; amazon.com.

Open Edit Oversize Blazer in Pink Begonia

Nordstrom

Oversized blazers like this one are super trendy, and they can be worn over any outfit, from jeans to dresses to bike shorts. The one-button blazer features notched lapels, a vented back, and flap pockets. According to customers, it’s a “closet staple” that “looks expensive.”

To buy: $79; nordstrom.com.

Terez Hi-Shine Bike Shorts in Melon Racing Check

Terez

These medium-compression shorts are made with Terez’s sweat-wicking, quick-drying Hi-Shine fabric. The hot pink and orange checkered pattern is the perfect pop of neon for summer workouts. Or style the bike shorts with a button down for a casual brunch or coffee walk.

To buy: $82; terez.com.

Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans in Light Pink

Amazon

The light pink color of this pair of Levi’s adds a twist to the classic style. The cotton-blend jeans have a slim-fit, straight-leg silhouette with a high-rise waist. According to shoppers, they’re “so comfortable that [they] can wear them all day long.” One reviewer even said you should “do yourself a favor and buy them.”

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

PrettyGarden Sleeveless Knit Cut Out Tank Top Dress in Z-pink

Amazon

This ribbed knit tank dress has a slim cutout at the waist, giving it the illusion of being a two-piece matching set. The dress is a high-neck style with a slit in the front of the skirt, and it features white trim along the neck, arms, and cutout. One shopper called the color “Barbie x Bubblegum,” adding that it’s the “perfect shade of pink.”

To buy: $33 with coupon (was $41); amazon.com.

Sebby Cropped Buffalo Plaid Shacket

Macys

This pink and white brushed plaid shacket is a stylish midweight layer for those days when it’s chilly but not cold enough for a big coat. It’s a button down style with a cropped, oversized fit and two chest pockets.

To buy: $40 (was $100); macys.com.

