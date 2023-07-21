Home Barbie Fans Need These 17 Pink Home Decor Pieces From Amazon, Starting at Just $8 Come on Barbie, let’s go party. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 06:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua It’s the summer of all things Barbie, and everywhere you look there’s pink clothing, accessories, and home products. Now that the movie’s finally here, if you haven’t gotten in on the Barbie action yet, it’s about time. These 17 home items from Amazon will add some fun Barbiecore style to your house, with every shade of pink, from blush to magenta, represented. Whether you want all pink everything or just a touch of the hue, these pieces are sure to brighten up your space. Shop decorative candles, bath mats, cooking utensils, and more from our list below—and with each piece under $75, you can’t go wrong. Barbiecore Home Decor at Amazon Oannao 14-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set in Pink, $25 with coupon (was $33) Wellboo Pink and White Check Comforter Set in Pink, $72 with coupon (was $80) Wyok Collapsible Colander in Pink, $12 (was $13) Leture Leather Jewelry Box in Pink, $8 Nourison Jubilant Floral Ivory/Pink Area Rug, $44 (was $47) Mernette Set of Two Velvet Throw Pillow Covers in Light Pink, $14 Truedays Pink Checkered Bath Mat, $22 (was $25) Lahome Boho Area Rug in Hot Pink, $35 Top Finel Hot Pink Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, from $16 Yinenn Nonslip Bathtub Mat in Light Pink, $18 (was $30) Serwalin Pink, Blush, and Cream Pampas Grass, $9 with coupon (was $11) Ambimall Touch Control Table Lamp with USB Charging Ports, $22 (was $40) Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Pink, $16 with coupon (was $17) Bedsure Pink Throw Blanket, $31 Ysagi Dual-Sided Desk Pad in Pink, $14 (was $17) Homiest Four-Piece Satin Sheet Set in Blush Pink, $28 (was $31) Acithgl Bubble Soy Candle in White and Pink, $13 with coupon (was $15) Wellboo Pink and White Check Comforter Set in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $72 Brighten up your bedroom with this pink and white checkered bedding set that includes a comforter and two matching pillow cases. The cotton comforter comes with a soft, lightweight microfiber filling. Just add some pink sheets and your room will be officially Barbie-fied. Nourison Jubilant Floral Ivory/Pink Area Rug Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $44 This area rug features a subtle pale pink and ivory floral design with a pink border. There are a variety of sizes and styles to choose from, including a runner and a round rug, to fit most spaces. It’s also low pile, making it good for high-traffic areas of your home. Amazon reviewers have awarded the rug more than 2,500 five-star ratings, saying it’s “very high quality” and blends into “many room themes.” Top Finel Hot Pink Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Amazon Buy on Amazon A super simple way to add some Barbiecore to your decor is with these throw pillow covers that will provide a pop of hot pink. The set includes two velvet pillowcases with cute pom poms bordering the edges and a hidden zipper. The highly rated covers have received more than 26,400 perfect ratings and come in sizes ranging from 16-by-16 inches to 26-by-26 inches. Serwalin Pink, Blush, and Cream Pampas Grass Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $9 Display this faux pampas grass on its own or mix it in with a bouquet of flowers. The set includes two blush, cream, and dark pink 17-inch stems made of flexible wire that you can bend to adjust the shape. Unlike real pampas grass, the fake branches are made with silk that doesn’t shed or aggravate allergies. Find even more Barbiecore home goods from Amazon below. Oannao 14-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $25 Wyok Collapsible Colander in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $12 Leture Leather Jewelry Box in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon Mernette Set of Two Velvet Throw Pillow Covers in Light Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon Truedays Pink Checkered Bath Mat Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $22 Lahome Boho Area Rug in Hot Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon Yinenn Nonslip Bathtub Mat in Light Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $18 Ambimall Touch Control Table Lamp with USB Charging Ports Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $22 Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $16 Bedsure Pink Throw Blanket Amazon Buy on Amazon Ysagi Dual-Sided Desk Pad in Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $14 Homiest Four-Piece Satin Sheet Set in Blush Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $28 Acithgl Bubble Soy Candle in White and Pink Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $13 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 