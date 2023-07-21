Barbie Fans Need These 17 Pink Home Decor Pieces From Amazon, Starting at Just $8

It’s the summer of all things Barbie, and everywhere you look there’s pink clothing, accessories, and home products. Now that the movie’s finally here, if you haven’t gotten in on the Barbie action yet, it’s about time. These 17 home items from Amazon will add some fun Barbiecore style to your house, with every shade of pink, from blush to magenta, represented.

Whether you want all pink everything or just a touch of the hue, these pieces are sure to brighten up your space. Shop decorative candles, bath mats, cooking utensils, and more from our list below—and with each piece under $75, you can’t go wrong.

Barbiecore Home Decor at Amazon

Wellboo Pink and White Check Comforter Set in Pink

Brighten up your bedroom with this pink and white checkered bedding set that includes a comforter and two matching pillow cases. The cotton comforter comes with a soft, lightweight microfiber filling. Just add some pink sheets and your room will be officially Barbie-fied.

Nourison Jubilant Floral Ivory/Pink Area Rug

This area rug features a subtle pale pink and ivory floral design with a pink border. There are a variety of sizes and styles to choose from, including a runner and a round rug, to fit most spaces. It’s also low pile, making it good for high-traffic areas of your home. Amazon reviewers have awarded the rug more than 2,500 five-star ratings, saying it’s “very high quality” and blends into “many room themes.”

Top Finel Hot Pink Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

A super simple way to add some Barbiecore to your decor is with these throw pillow covers that will provide a pop of hot pink. The set includes two velvet pillowcases with cute pom poms bordering the edges and a hidden zipper. The highly rated covers have received more than 26,400 perfect ratings and come in sizes ranging from 16-by-16 inches to 26-by-26 inches.

Serwalin Pink, Blush, and Cream Pampas Grass

Display this faux pampas grass on its own or mix it in with a bouquet of flowers. The set includes two blush, cream, and dark pink 17-inch stems made of flexible wire that you can bend to adjust the shape. Unlike real pampas grass, the fake branches are made with silk that doesn’t shed or aggravate allergies.

Find even more Barbiecore home goods from Amazon below.

Oannao 14-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensils Set in Pink

Wyok Collapsible Colander in Pink

Leture Leather Jewelry Box in Pink

Mernette Set of Two Velvet Throw Pillow Covers in Light Pink

Truedays Pink Checkered Bath Mat

Lahome Boho Area Rug in Hot Pink

Yinenn Nonslip Bathtub Mat in Light Pink

Ambimall Touch Control Table Lamp with USB Charging Ports

Dosmix Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Pink

Bedsure Pink Throw Blanket

Ysagi Dual-Sided Desk Pad in Pink

Homiest Four-Piece Satin Sheet Set in Blush Pink

Acithgl Bubble Soy Candle in White and Pink