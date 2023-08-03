TikTok's Viral 'Barbie Pasta' Brings an Unexpected Color to Dinner

This pink-hued dish features beets and feta cheese.

By
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler Bio Photo
Christina Montoya Fiedler
Christina Montoya Fiedler is a Los Angeles-based parenting, food, and lifestyle writer with over 15 years of experience. She is a mom to two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023
Barbie-pasta-GettyImages-455441597
Photo:

Elisabeth CÃ¶lfen/Getty Images

Pink is officially the color of the summer, thanks to the highly anticipated and ultra-successful Barbie movie. But fashion and furniture aren’t the only things changing their hue with the hype. Meet Tiktok's latest viral recipe: pink "Barbie pasta".

TikTok creator Kat Clark (@katclark) posted a video of herself making the viral pink pasta, which has just a few ingredients: beets, feta, plain Greek yogurt, roasted garlic, water, and of course, pasta. While you can use any pasta, Clark uses cavatappi noodles because she thinks they hold the sauce better.

“There’s so much talk about Barbie at the moment, and I feel like Barbie would definitely eat this,” she says.

To assemble the dish, the ingredients are blended together, poured over the pasta, and mixed. Clark suggests letting it sit for 10 minutes so the pasta takes on the color of the sauce for an extra pink experience. “It looks weird, but it tastes so delicious,” she says.

Others were quick to chime in. “Omg, that looks amazing. I'm going to try this with my daughter and tell her it's Barbie pasta,” said one commenter. “I showed my mom this, and she made it. It was soo delicious! Thank you,” said another.

If you like the taste of beets (they're actually really good for you) and find the color appetizing enough, this recipe is a fun way to spice up your average weeknight dinner.

If you're just looking for a snack, another popular pink dish comes from TikTok creator Aflie Steiner (@alfiecooks_), with a roasted beet and white bean dip recipe. He eats the bright pink hummus-like dip with grilled pita, but you can also eat it with chips, veggies, crackers, or other favorite dippable snack.

If you want to try pink pasta, pink dip, or any other pink foods, TikTok has a ton of options right now—enough to throw your own Barbie dinner party.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
high-fiber-bowls-watermelon-poke-bowl-recipe-0821FOO
15 Food Bowls Packed With Protein, Fiber, and More
shrimp-dinners-end-of-summer-salad-0922FOO
40 Shrimp Dinner Ideas to Satisfy Your Seafood Craving
aldi-fan-favorites
Aldi Shoppers Have Declared These 13 Items the 2023 Fan Favorites
peach-arugula-salad-burrata-cold-dinner-summer-nights
40 Cold Dinner Ideas That Are Perfect for Hot Summer Nights
eggplant-feta-lemon-tart-eggplant-recipes-RS0719FOO-004
30 Easy Eggplant Recipes for Quick Lunches, Dinners, and Sides
Grilled Shrimp With Lemon Wedges on a White Serving Platter Against a Pale Pink Tablecloth
83 Summer Entertaining Recipes for Easy Outdoor Parties
Miso Roasted Radishes and Vegetables on a Baking Sheet Lined With Parchment Paper
35 Radish Recipes to Add Zing to Your Life
creamy-veggie-chicken-noodle-soup-0523DIN_5233-realsimple
30 Quick and Easy Family Dinner Recipes You Can Make in Under an Hour
Grilled Halloumi Salad
41 Summer Vegetarian Recipes to Make on Meatless Monday—and Beyond
0721_FOO-fancy-tomato-sandwich-summer-dinner-recipes
101 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas That Are Perfect for Hot Days
Neapolitan-Style Margherita Pizza
52 Dinner Ideas for Two That Work for Any Occasion
red lentil squash soup
45 Delicious Squash Recipes to Cook in Any Season
Summer Squash With Scallions, Chile, and Parsley
20 Simple Summer Salad Recipes With the Season's Best Ingredients
summer-salad-antipasta-salad-0922FOO
15 Summer Salad Ideas For When It's Too Hot to Cook
watermelon-salad-with-pickled-rind-realsimple-0821FOO_0114
The Ultimate 4th of July Menu for Your Backyard Barbecue
summer-squash-farro-bowl-RS0620DIN006-realsimple
16 Zucchini Recipes to Add More Green to Your Plate