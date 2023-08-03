TikTok's Viral 'Barbie Pasta' Brings an Unexpected Color to Dinner

Pink is officially the color of the summer, thanks to the highly anticipated and ultra-successful Barbie movie. But fashion and furniture aren’t the only things changing their hue with the hype. Meet Tiktok's latest viral recipe: pink "Barbie pasta".

TikTok creator Kat Clark (@katclark) posted a video of herself making the viral pink pasta, which has just a few ingredients: beets, feta, plain Greek yogurt, roasted garlic, water, and of course, pasta. While you can use any pasta, Clark uses cavatappi noodles because she thinks they hold the sauce better.

“There’s so much talk about Barbie at the moment, and I feel like Barbie would definitely eat this,” she says.

To assemble the dish, the ingredients are blended together, poured over the pasta, and mixed. Clark suggests letting it sit for 10 minutes so the pasta takes on the color of the sauce for an extra pink experience. “It looks weird, but it tastes so delicious,” she says.

Others were quick to chime in. “Omg, that looks amazing. I'm going to try this with my daughter and tell her it's Barbie pasta,” said one commenter. “I showed my mom this, and she made it. It was soo delicious! Thank you,” said another.

If you like the taste of beets (they're actually really good for you) and find the color appetizing enough, this recipe is a fun way to spice up your average weeknight dinner.

If you're just looking for a snack, another popular pink dish comes from TikTok creator Aflie Steiner (@alfiecooks_), with a roasted beet and white bean dip recipe. He eats the bright pink hummus-like dip with grilled pita, but you can also eat it with chips, veggies, crackers, or other favorite dippable snack.

If you want to try pink pasta, pink dip, or any other pink foods, TikTok has a ton of options right now—enough to throw your own Barbie dinner party.

