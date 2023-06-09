Food Kitchen Tools & Products Your Cocktails Will Rival Professionals With These 14 Bar Cart Must-Haves from Amazon, Starting at $7 Everything is under $40. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland Whether you’re entertaining guests over the summer or you just want to up your bartender game, there are certain items you should have on hand in your bar cart. Bottle openers, ice buckets, and mixing spoons are essentials, but there are plenty of other things that will bring your cocktails to the next level. And Amazon has all the bar cart necessities you need, starting at just $7. Create drinks to rival professionals with this glass rimmer and this cocktail smoker kit. You’ll also find bottle openers, handy vacuum-seal stoppers to keep alcohol beverages fresh, and this stainless steel bartender set that’s nearly 50 percent off. Check out the 14 products below to fully stock your bar cart and make your best cocktails ever. Amazon Bar Cart Must-Haves Stainless Steel Martini Kit, $15 with coupon (was $17) Aozita 12-Pack Stainless Steel Tapered Spouts, $9 Oxo Steel Double Jigger, $12 Oggi Insulated Ice Bucket, $36 (was $40) Cuisinart Champagne Stopper, $10 Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump and Vacuum Bottle Stoppers, $22 (was $30) Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand, $28 with coupon (was $50) Beneno Wing Corkscrew Wine Bottle Opener, $14 (was $17) Hiware Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler and Mixing Spoon, $9 (was $12) Ktojoy Flat Bottle Openers, $7 (was $9) Taigin Cocktail Smoker Kit, $30 TonJin Bar Glass Rimmer, $14 PureWine The Wand Wine Purifier, $25 (was $30) Oxo Cocktail Strainer, $10 Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. You’ll practically be a professional bartender with this kit that includes a cocktail shaker, strainer, bottle opener, ice tongs, double jigger, and spoon, plus a wooden stand to display them on your cart. It even comes with recipe cards to make a variety of drinks. All the items are made with dishwasher-safe stainless steel alloy. Amazon To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com. Wine without the hangover? Say less. This wand acts as a filter to remove the preservatives, histamines, and sulfites in wine that can cause sensitivities. It aerates wine in around three minutes and can even be used to restore the taste of opened wine bottles. The wand has received more than 6,100 five-star ratings, and shoppers say that they haven’t experienced headaches since using it. Amazon To buy: $10; amazon.com. A party isn’t complete without champagne, but it’s a bummer if you have to toss a half empty bottle. This airtight stopper solves that problem, keeping champagne fresh for up to three days. One reviewer said, “I let my bottle sit in my fridge for nine days with this stopper in before finishing it, and it worked exactly as it should.” Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Friends and family will be so impressed with the fancy cocktails you make with this drink smoker kit. The set includes a butane-free torch, smoke infuser, cleaning brush, filter, and four flavors of wood chips: cherry, apple, pecan, and oak. It would make a great housewarming or hostess gift for any cocktail-lovers in your life. Shop more Amazon bar cart items, from drink muddlers to glass rimmers, starting at $7. Amazon To buy: $15 with coupon (was $17); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $9; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $12; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $14 (was $17); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $14; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $10; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer With 4,800+ Five-Star Ratings Will Give Your Eyes ‘a Natural Look’ These Are the 50 Best Amazon Deals to Kick Off Summer Even Shoppers Who Don’t Like to Buy Towels Online Are Impressed With This Set That’s on Sale for $22