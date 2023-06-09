Your Cocktails Will Rival Professionals With These 14 Bar Cart Must-Haves from Amazon, Starting at $7

Everything is under $40.

Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Amazon Bar Cart Products Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Whether you’re entertaining guests over the summer or you just want to up your bartender game, there are certain items you should have on hand in your bar cart. Bottle openers, ice buckets, and mixing spoons are essentials, but there are plenty of other things that will bring your cocktails to the next level. And Amazon has all the bar cart necessities you need, starting at just $7. 

Create drinks to rival professionals with this glass rimmer and this cocktail smoker kit. You’ll also find bottle openers, handy vacuum-seal stoppers to keep alcohol beverages fresh, and this stainless steel bartender set that’s nearly 50 percent off. Check out the 14 products below to fully stock your bar cart and make your best cocktails ever.  

Amazon Bar Cart Must-Haves

Amazon Mixology Bartender Kit

Amazon

To buy: $28 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

You’ll practically be a professional bartender with this kit that includes a cocktail shaker, strainer, bottle opener, ice tongs, double jigger, and spoon, plus a wooden stand to display them on your cart. It even comes with recipe cards to make a variety of drinks. All the items are made with dishwasher-safe stainless steel alloy. 

Amazon PureWine Wand Technology Histamine and Sulfite Filter

Amazon

To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com.

Wine without the hangover? Say less. This wand acts as a filter to remove the preservatives, histamines, and sulfites in wine that can cause sensitivities. It aerates wine in around three minutes and can even be used to restore the taste of opened wine bottles. The wand has received more than 6,100 five-star ratings, and shoppers say that they haven’t experienced headaches since using it. 

Amazon Cuisinart CTG-00-CHS Champagne Stopper

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

A party isn’t complete without champagne, but it’s a bummer if you have to toss a half empty bottle. This airtight stopper solves that problem, keeping champagne fresh for up to three days. One reviewer said, “I let my bottle sit in my fridge for nine days with this stopper in before finishing it, and it worked exactly as it should.”

Amazon Cocktail Smoker Kit with Torch

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Friends and family will be so impressed with the fancy cocktails you make with this drink smoker kit. The set includes a butane-free torch, smoke infuser, cleaning brush, filter, and four flavors of wood chips: cherry, apple, pecan, and oak. It would make a great housewarming or hostess gift for any cocktail-lovers in your life.

Shop more Amazon bar cart items, from drink muddlers to glass rimmers, starting at $7.

Amazon 24oz Cocktail Shaker Bar Set

Amazon

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $17); amazon.com.

Amazon AOZITA 12 Pack Stainless Steel Classic Bottle Pourers

Amazon

To buy: $9; amazon.com.

Amazon OXO SteeL Double Jigger

Amazon

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Amazon Oggi Insulated Ice Bucket

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $40); amazon.com.

Amazon Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.

Amazon Wine Opener

Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $17); amazon.com.

Amazon Hiware 10 Inch Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler

Amazon

To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com.

Amazon 3 Pack Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Flat Bottle Opener

Amazon

To buy: $7 (was $9); amazon.com.

Amazon 1 Pack 3 Tier Bar Glass Rimmer

Amazon

To buy: $14; amazon.com.

Amazon OXO Cocktail Strainer

Amazon

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

