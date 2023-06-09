Your Cocktails Will Rival Professionals With These 14 Bar Cart Must-Haves from Amazon, Starting at $7

Whether you’re entertaining guests over the summer or you just want to up your bartender game, there are certain items you should have on hand in your bar cart. Bottle openers, ice buckets, and mixing spoons are essentials, but there are plenty of other things that will bring your cocktails to the next level. And Amazon has all the bar cart necessities you need, starting at just $7.

Create drinks to rival professionals with this glass rimmer and this cocktail smoker kit. You’ll also find bottle openers, handy vacuum-seal stoppers to keep alcohol beverages fresh, and this stainless steel bartender set that’s nearly 50 percent off. Check out the 14 products below to fully stock your bar cart and make your best cocktails ever.

Amazon Bar Cart Must-Haves

You’ll practically be a professional bartender with this kit that includes a cocktail shaker, strainer, bottle opener, ice tongs, double jigger, and spoon, plus a wooden stand to display them on your cart. It even comes with recipe cards to make a variety of drinks. All the items are made with dishwasher-safe stainless steel alloy.

Wine without the hangover? Say less. This wand acts as a filter to remove the preservatives, histamines, and sulfites in wine that can cause sensitivities. It aerates wine in around three minutes and can even be used to restore the taste of opened wine bottles. The wand has received more than 6,100 five-star ratings, and shoppers say that they haven’t experienced headaches since using it.

A party isn’t complete without champagne, but it’s a bummer if you have to toss a half empty bottle. This airtight stopper solves that problem, keeping champagne fresh for up to three days. One reviewer said, “I let my bottle sit in my fridge for nine days with this stopper in before finishing it, and it worked exactly as it should.”

Friends and family will be so impressed with the fancy cocktails you make with this drink smoker kit. The set includes a butane-free torch, smoke infuser, cleaning brush, filter, and four flavors of wood chips: cherry, apple, pecan, and oak. It would make a great housewarming or hostess gift for any cocktail-lovers in your life.

Shop more Amazon bar cart items, from drink muddlers to glass rimmers, starting at $7.

