Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Includes Colorful Homewares, Dresses, Back to School Gear, and More for Up to 83% Off

Published on August 11, 2023

Ban.do Warehouse Sale tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

August is the perfect time to prep for fall festivities, gear up for the back-to-school season, and refresh your wardrobe—and thanks to Ban.do's Annual Warehouse Sale, you can do it all in one shopping trip. The editor-loved vibrant retailer is widely admired for its peppy take on everything from essential homewares to sweatshirts, and this is your chance to save up to 83 percent on all kinds of goodies.

While Ban.do has a wide selection of joy-inducing dresses, vases, blankets, planners, and T-shirts of its own, you can also find plenty of playful accessories and staples from brands like Vans, Baggu, Dickies, Levi's, and W&P. We dove through the hundreds of sale items to bring you a list of the top deals, from adorable dish towels to travel-friendly totes.

The Best Deals From Ban.do's Warehouse Sale

Scroll down to see the rest of the incredible discounts we uncovered, and head to Ban.do's website to check out the rest of the Warehouse Sale.

The Best Home and Decor Deals

Bando GETAWAY TOILETRIES BAG - BLOCK PARTY

Bando

Ban.do is guaranteed to add pops of color to your home, whether it be through the delicate Watermelon Trinket Tray on your vanity or the versatile Mod Floral Vase. You can also give your morning routine a charming bump with the Ask Me About My Aura Mug, which is now available for just $4, or the super fun Egg Punch Needle coasters. And those brisk autumn nights to come would be incomplete without the now-$23 Take a Break Cozy Blanket.

The Best Desk and Back-to-School Deals

Bando SWEDISH DISHCLOTH SET - MIXED FLORAL

Bando

Start planning the rest of your year with this eye-catching undated planner—because it's never too late to start getting organized. Store all of your brain dumps and personal notes in the roomy Super Bloom Notebook, and starting at $6, you'll probably want to stock up on some of the other inspiring variations of the notepad. If you're constantly lugging around your laptop and tablet, you'll want to keep it safe in the Go-Go Laptop Sleeve. It even includes an internal zip pouch for your chargers and cables. 

The Best Fashion and Style Deals

Bando WEEKLY UNDATED PLANNER - PROGRESS NOT PERFECTION

Bando

Color is always a good idea, and Ban.do has no shortage of it, especially in its style department. Stay warm on the go while making a statement with the Mod Cozy Travel Scarf, and you can snag it for 60 percent off. The brand is also brimming with punny pieces like this Women Making Progress Tee or the adorable Oops! Sweatshirt. Embrace the fanny pack trend with Baggu's pretty, puffy style, now down to $35.

The Best Beauty and Wellness Deals

Bando OOPS! SWEATSHIRT

Bando

Self-care starts at home, and what better way to relax and show your body some love than with Wavvy's Oat Bath Soak? The formula was developed with sensitive skin in mind—and it's on sale for $16. No bath in sight? Then give Chilhouse's soothing body and face mist a try. Close your eyes and spray until you feel far away. Finish off your nightly routine with Herbivore's double-sided facial roller. It will help you quite literally roll away the tension in your face and jaw. 

