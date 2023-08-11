Style Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Includes Colorful Homewares, Dresses, Back to School Gear, and More for Up to 83% Off And prices start at just $4. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 04:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington August is the perfect time to prep for fall festivities, gear up for the back-to-school season, and refresh your wardrobe—and thanks to Ban.do's Annual Warehouse Sale, you can do it all in one shopping trip. The editor-loved vibrant retailer is widely admired for its peppy take on everything from essential homewares to sweatshirts, and this is your chance to save up to 83 percent on all kinds of goodies. While Ban.do has a wide selection of joy-inducing dresses, vases, blankets, planners, and T-shirts of its own, you can also find plenty of playful accessories and staples from brands like Vans, Baggu, Dickies, Levi's, and W&P. We dove through the hundreds of sale items to bring you a list of the top deals, from adorable dish towels to travel-friendly totes. The Best Deals From Ban.do's Warehouse Sale Compliments Write On Gel Pen Set, $4 (was $10) Watermelon Trinket Tray, $7 (was $19) Daisy Super Chill Mini Circle Cooler Bag, $8 (was $28) Progress Not Perfection Weekly Undated Planner, $14 (was $25) Higher Self Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt, $15 (was $64) Take a Break Cozy Blanket, $23 (was $59) Getaway Toiletries Bag, $10 (was $24) Chillhouse Steam Room Tropical Youth Potion, $30 (was $38) Scroll down to see the rest of the incredible discounts we uncovered, and head to Ban.do's website to check out the rest of the Warehouse Sale. The Best Home and Decor Deals Bando Ban.do is guaranteed to add pops of color to your home, whether it be through the delicate Watermelon Trinket Tray on your vanity or the versatile Mod Floral Vase. You can also give your morning routine a charming bump with the Ask Me About My Aura Mug, which is now available for just $4, or the super fun Egg Punch Needle coasters. And those brisk autumn nights to come would be incomplete without the now-$23 Take a Break Cozy Blanket. Watermelon Trinket Tray, $7 (was $19) Mod Floral Vase, $16 (was $27) Baggu Trippy Check Mix Pillowcase, $10 (was $18) P.f Candle Golden Hour Sunset Candle, $20 (was $29) Muudland Egg Punch Needle Mug Rug, $12 (was $14) Ask Me About My Aura Ceramic Mug, $4 (was $14) Party On Ice Bucket, $10 (was $34) Hali Hali Floral Dishcloth Set, $10 (was $20) Good Times Picture Frame, $14 (was $25) Take a Break Cozy Blanket, $23 (was $59) The Best Desk and Back-to-School Deals Bando Start planning the rest of your year with this eye-catching undated planner—because it's never too late to start getting organized. Store all of your brain dumps and personal notes in the roomy Super Bloom Notebook, and starting at $6, you'll probably want to stock up on some of the other inspiring variations of the notepad. If you're constantly lugging around your laptop and tablet, you'll want to keep it safe in the Go-Go Laptop Sleeve. It even includes an internal zip pouch for your chargers and cables. Progress Not Perfection Weekly Undated Planner, $14 (was $25) Compliments Write On Gel Pen Set, $4 (was $10) Get It Together Pencil Pouch, $9 (was $15) Las Flores Sticky Note Set, $5 (was $13) Daisy Super Chill Mini Circle Cooler Bag, $8 (was $28) Sunshine Super Bloom Rough Draft Notebook, $6 (was $16) Potpourri Got Your Back Drawstring Bag, $7 (was $25) Strawberry Field Sip Sip Tumbler, $7 (was $16) Superbloom Get It Together Folio, $9 (was $19) Strawberry Fields Hold That Thought Notebook Set, $7 (was $14) Go-Go Laptop Sleeve, $13 (was $35) Tutti Frutti Back Me Up Wireless Charging Pad, $10 (was $26) The Best Fashion and Style Deals Bando Color is always a good idea, and Ban.do has no shortage of it, especially in its style department. Stay warm on the go while making a statement with the Mod Cozy Travel Scarf, and you can snag it for 60 percent off. The brand is also brimming with punny pieces like this Women Making Progress Tee or the adorable Oops! Sweatshirt. Embrace the fanny pack trend with Baggu's pretty, puffy style, now down to $35. Mod Cozy Travel Scarf, $21 (was $53) Sister Jane Britt Floral Tiered Dress, $80 (was $123) Women Making Progress Tee, $9 (was $38) Higher Self Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt, $15 (was $64) Tutti Frutti Go-Go Work Bag, $19 (was $49) Oops! Sweatshirt, $28 (was $56) Honey Las Flores Leisure Shirt, $25 (was $50) Vans Honey Peach Classic Slip-Ons, $50 (was $65) Baggu Puffy Fanny Pack, $35 (was $44) Strawberry Field Face Masks, $4 (was $20) Sunset Stripe Cardigan, $60 (was $98) The Best Beauty and Wellness Deals Bando Self-care starts at home, and what better way to relax and show your body some love than with Wavvy's Oat Bath Soak? The formula was developed with sensitive skin in mind—and it's on sale for $16. No bath in sight? Then give Chilhouse's soothing body and face mist a try. Close your eyes and spray until you feel far away. Finish off your nightly routine with Herbivore's double-sided facial roller. It will help you quite literally roll away the tension in your face and jaw. Getaway Toiletries Bag, $10 (was $24) Chillhouse Steam Room Tropical Youth Potion, $30 (was $38) Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $33 (was $40) Blume Buds Power Patches, $13 (was $15) Wavvy Scentless Salts & Oat Bath Soak, $16 (was $32) Makeup Eraser Festivities Seven Day Set, $19 (was $25) Ban.do x Claws Out Be Present Nail Polish Duo, $25 ($32) Golden Girl Lookin' Good Compact Mirror, $8 (was $21) Kinfield Sunglow Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, $24 (was $28) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 