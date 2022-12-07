Ban.do Is My Secret One-Stop Shop for Holiday Gifts on a Budget—and It’s Having a Sale for Up to 83% Off

Prices start at $8.

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
The holiday season comes with a seemingly endless list of people for whom to shop. In addition to the usual suspects—friends and family—you may also require gifts for neighbors, hosts and hostesses, teachers, and who could forget that White Elephant party you were invited to next week? As the costs stack up, the enthusiasm goes down.

Enter Ban.do, the retailer known for its adorable and budget-friendly gifting picks. Shoppers delight in the brand’s brightly colored and patterned planners, coffee cups, stationery, candles, apparel, shoes, and even tech. Ban.do aims to “encourage joy,” so each product has a vibrant, optimistic aesthetic that will almost certainly please any gift recipient—with prices that will certainly please you. Now for a limited time only, its entire site is 30 percent off with code SAVE30, including already on-sale items. Stacked together, you can get discounts up to 83 percent off.

I went ahead and did the heavy lifting for you, curating the best deals for you to shop from Ban.do this holiday season. Keep reading to shop my 10 favorite picks below.

Shop 10 Editor-Picked Ban.do Deals

CLASSIC 12-MONTH PLANNER - FLOWER POWER

Ban.do

Classic 12-Month Planner

With 2023 fast approaching, what says “I appreciate you” more than this Classic 12-Month Planner in a fun floral print? Many shoppers return year after year to the Ban.do planner. “I love the colors, stickers, the affirmations listed throughout the planner, and the monthly and weekly sections,” one reviewer wrote. This casebound version even includes a coloring page.

To buy: $14 with code SAVE30 (was $20); bando.com.

BACK ME UP! WIRELESS CHARGING PAD - LAS FLORES

Ban.do

Back Me Up! Wireless Charging Pad

A wireless charging pad can be handy around the house—and it looks sleek on a side table as decor. At 60 percent off in total, this cheerily patterned pad works with iPhones, Androids, Apple watches, and AirPods. The cord is 5 feet long too, so no more struggling to charge in tight spaces. 

To buy: $11 with code SAVE30 (was $26); bando.com.

GLASS TRAVEL MUG - I BELIEVE IN COFFEE

Ban.do

Glass Travel Mug

Revamp the “usual” coffee mug gift with this cheeky pink glass travel mug complete with a closable lid and soft sleeve, designed in collaboration with a contributing artist. Although it’s tiny enough to tote around without hassle, the glass fits up to 12 ounces, so it’s ideal for mornings on the go. In one review, a shopper notes she’s given a few as gifts—and they’re always a hit. Act now while it’s 49 percent off.

To buy: $11 with code SAVE30 (was $22); bando.com.

GAME NIGHT! COLORBLOCK DOMINOES

Ban.do

Game Night! Colorblock Dominoes

I love gifting a game night, especially if I stick around to play, so these Game Night! Colorblock Dominoes would make an excellent go-to present. Whether the dominoes hang out on the coffee table as decor or enjoy consistent use, the set’s made of high-quality beech wood and the rainbow colorway is joyful while maintaining its chic.

To buy: $25 with code SAVE30 (was $36); bando.com.

GETAWAY PASSPORT HOLDER - FIELD DAY

Ban.do

Getaway Passport Holder

So many friends, family, and colleagues have expressed a desire to travel more in 2023, making this 59 percent off passport holder an instant add-to-cart. Available in multiple colors and prints, the Getaway Passport Holder has three card slots, a metallic interior, and a sturdy canvas construction that ensures it will last through any adventure. Warning: May inspire wanderlust.

To buy: $10 with code SAVE30 (was $24); bando.com.

CLASSIC WHIP SPF 30

Ban.do

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30

Despite appreciating a whimsical aesthetic, I myself am an unfortunately practical gift giver. I love to give and receive necessities. Sunscreen undoubtedly fits in that category, and this Classic Whip 30 SPF formula from retro sunscreen brand Vacation is sure to delight the daily user. Masquerading as a whipped cream—but with the powerful protection and silky-soft texture of skincare you adore—this gift will make your recipient laugh but also win them over. It’s also light, hydrating, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

To buy: $15 with code SAVE30 (was $22); bando.com.

10" PIZZA PET TOY

Ban.do

10-Inch Pizza Pet Toy

We can’t forget about the pets. If you have a dog at home or have a friend who’s constantly walking the pup, this 10-inch pizza pet toy is sure to be a hit. It’s stuffing-free, so it won’t get destroyed right away, and even comes in an adorable pizza box. Bonus points for being extra squeaky. 

To buy: $15 with code SAVE30 (was $22); bando.com.

TAKE IT EASY PULLOVER HOODIE

Ban.do

Take It Easy Pullover Hoodie

Is there anything better than that new sweatshirt feeling? Embodying Ban.do’s desire to encourage conversation around mental health, as well as to comfort buyers in their daily lives, this “Take It Easy” pullover hoodie has jolly rainbow sleeves and a pre-shrunk construction just made for snuggling into. Clocking in at a whopping 83 percent off, this sweatshirt is a no-brainer. I may have to get myself one, too.

To buy: $12 with code SAVE30 (was $68); bando.com.

NECKLACE - OPTIMISM

Ban.do

Optimism Necklace

My twin sister already owns and treasures this affirmation necklace, and Ban.do offers multiple phrases to wear as a reminder to channel positivity and gratitude. The necklace itself has a 16-inch curb chain with a 2-inch adjustable extender, and is crafted from 24k gold-plated brass. Oh, and it’s 59 percent off.

To buy: $15 with code SAVE30 (was $38); bando.com.

GETAWAY EYE MASK - DOING NOTHING

Ban.do

Getaway Eye Mask

On the flip side, anyone can love a good ol’ lazy day at home. For your resident napper friend, opt for this matte satin eye mask emblazoned with “Doing Nothing” across the top. The comfortable interior cushion gives the mask a plush and luxurious feel, while an adjustable elastic strap allows for a customizable fit.

To buy: $8 with code SAVE30 (was $19); bando.com.

