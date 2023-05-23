I Gave My Bed a Summer Upgrade With This Cooling Duvet Cover and Immediately Kissed My Top Sheet Goodbye

I’m a hot sleeper, so I’m adamant about finding bedding that helps regulate my body temperature and aligns with the seasons. Summer is almost upon us, meaning I need my bed to be as cool as possible at night while still feeling cozy.

A current debate that’s found its way into the zeitgeist: top sheet versus no top sheet. I straddle the line between loving a good top sheet and also being extremely irritated as it inches lower and lower on the mattress over the course of a night’s sleep. After recently testing Banana Republic’s Washed Cotton Percale Duvet Cover, a brand that recently entered the home space, I believe I’ve found a happy medium for those like me who run warm at night.

To buy: From $160; bananarepublic.com.

The duvet is available in queen, king, and California king sizes and comes in five colors: white (which I snagged), off-white, light blue, light gray, and dark gray. It’s made from 100 percent, machine washable Egyptian cotton—a fabric I’ve never had the pleasure of feeling before but now understand the hype. The breathable material is silky and cool with a lived-in, relaxed feel.

Before adding the cotton duvet cover to my bedding, I’d only ever used a plain comforter (no duvet). I’ve used my bare comforter both with a top sheet and without, and I never found a good balance between comfort and enjoying a cool sleep. If I just used the comforter, I would feel cold (shocking for a hot sleeper). If I used a top sheet, I would be way too hot. Once I inserted my existing comforter into this duvet and removed my top sheet, I finally cracked the cool bedding code.

Since the duvet is super lightweight and soft, it offers the feeling of a top sheet, but since it is attached to the comforter, it doesn’t slide down the bottom of the bed in the middle of the night. It does have a slightly crinkled texture to it, but it still feels soft and cloud-like.

I also appreciated the duvet’s convenience, knowing that as I continue using it, I’ll be saving tons of time when it comes to washing my bedding. Attempting to wash my massive down comforter is a huge chore, so being able to unzip the duvet and toss it in the washer and dryer is a game changer.

To upgrade your summer bedding with a cooling duvet cover, I highly recommend the Washed Cotton Percale Duvet Cover. Keep scrolling to explore the rest of the available colorways, and click over to Banana Republic for other home finds like rugs, bedding, and pillows.

