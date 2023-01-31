Bring Spa Vibes to Your Bathroom With This Bamboo Bench and Bath Mat Set That’s on Sale at Amazon

Want to make your bathroom feel more luxurious? The Bambüsi Shower Bench and Bath Mat set is the most stylish way to bring spa vibes to your shower, according to Amazon reviewers. Shoppers have given the stool and mat more than 5,000 five-star ratings, and you can get the set for 13 percent off right now.

Since they’re made of 100 percent bamboo, the bench and mat are more environmentally-friendly. They’re low-maintenance, too—bamboo has natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that won’t attract mold or odors, according to the brand, so you’ll spend less time cleaning. Both pieces have nonslip grips on the bottom to avoid sliding around, even in a steamy shower.

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

The bamboo bench has many uses, including using it as a seat to apply lotion or to shave in the shower. One shopper even commented that the stool is useful for sitting down to wash their dog. It can hold up to 300 pounds, so it easily supports most people. There’s also a shelf that can be used for storing toiletries, shampoo, towels, or other bathroom essentials. Another five-star reviewer said, “This stool was perfect next to my tub to hold a candle, extra towels, or magazines. It was easy to assemble and sturdy enough to sit on if needed.” Other shoppers noted that the bench is great for use in outdoor showers, too.

The mat matches the bench to pull your bathroom decor all together, and it doesn’t require frequent cleaning like a regular bath mat typically does. The slatted design dries more quickly than a fabric mat and provides airflow for you to dry off when stepping out of the bathtub, as well. And you’re less likely to wind up with mildew with the quick-drying bamboo material, which is definitely a plus. When it’s not in use, the mat can be folded in half to store, making it ideal for shoppers with limited bathroom space.

The Bambüsi Shower Bench and Bath Mat are the perfect pieces to make it feel like you’re steaming at a spa when you’re really just taking a shower before heading to work. Shop the set for $60 at Amazon now.