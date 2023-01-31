Bring Spa Vibes to Your Bathroom With This Bamboo Bench and Bath Mat Set That’s on Sale at Amazon

Get the two-piece set with over 5,000 perfect ratings for $60.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 08:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shower Bench and Bath Mat
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Want to make your bathroom feel more luxurious? The Bambüsi Shower Bench and Bath Mat set is the most stylish way to bring spa vibes to your shower, according to Amazon reviewers. Shoppers have given the stool and mat more than 5,000 five-star ratings, and you can get the set for 13 percent off right now.

Since they’re made of 100 percent bamboo, the bench and mat are more environmentally-friendly. They’re low-maintenance, too—bamboo has natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that won’t attract mold or odors, according to the brand, so you’ll spend less time cleaning. Both pieces have nonslip grips on the bottom to avoid sliding around, even in a steamy shower. 

Shower Bench and Bath Mat

Amazon

To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.

The bamboo bench has many uses, including using it as a seat to apply lotion or to shave in the shower. One shopper even commented that the stool is useful for sitting down to wash their dog. It can hold up to 300 pounds, so it easily supports most people. There’s also a shelf that can be used for storing toiletries, shampoo, towels, or other bathroom essentials. Another five-star reviewer said, “This stool was perfect next to my tub to hold a candle, extra towels, or magazines. It was easy to assemble and sturdy enough to sit on if needed.” Other shoppers noted that the bench is great for use in outdoor showers, too.

The mat matches the bench to pull your bathroom decor all together, and it doesn’t require frequent cleaning like a regular bath mat typically does. The slatted design dries more quickly than a fabric mat and provides airflow for you to dry off when stepping out of the bathtub, as well. And you’re less likely to wind up with mildew with the quick-drying bamboo material, which is definitely a plus. When it’s not in use, the mat can be folded in half to store, making it ideal for shoppers with limited bathroom space.

The Bambüsi Shower Bench and Bath Mat are the perfect pieces to make it feel like you’re steaming at a spa when you’re really just taking a shower before heading to work. Shop the set for $60 at Amazon now.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Spa Bathroom Storefront Tout
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa
Amazon funky home finds
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 14 Funky Home Finds Right Now—Including a Pickle Wine Stopper
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Beauty Lovers—and It's Up to 40% Off
Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser
This Discreet Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Just Like a Piece of Decor—and It’s Only $35
Deodorant Tout
Glossier Just Launched a Natural Deodorant, and It Comes in Fan-Favorite Scent ‘Glossier You’
Amazon Outlet Bathroom Organizing Finds Tout
Reorganize Your Bathroom With These Space-Saving Finds Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet, Starting at $11
orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer tout
This Eco-Friendly, Rechargeable Hand Warmer Will Keep You Toasty All Winter—and It’s Just $24
Joseph Joseph Tier Expandable Draining Mat
I’m a Shopping Writer Moving Into a New House, and These Are the 20 Everyday Upgrades I'm Buying at Target
BodyRestore Aromatherapy Shower Bombs
Make Your Shower Feel ‘Like a Spa’ With These Lavender Shower Bombs for Just $30
Set Active loungewear
This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line
Amazon Internet Famous Tout
Shop Internet-Famous Puffer Jackets, Glass Tumblers, Fanny Packs, and More at Amazon—All for Under $50
Target Reversible Bath Mat Tout
New Year, New Bath Mat—and This Reversible Set Is Almost Half Off at Target Right Now
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set tout
Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16
OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat tout
Forget Cold Tiles! This Best-Selling Bath Rug Makes Coming Out of the Shower Feel Luxe
Jungalow x Target Collaboration Tout
12 Picks From Target’s Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Line That Will Help You Usher in Spring Early
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Tout
These Self Care Tools Have Over 217,000 Five-Star Ratings Combined, and They’re Up to 56% Off at Amazon