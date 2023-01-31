Shopping Bring Spa Vibes to Your Bathroom With This Bamboo Bench and Bath Mat Set That’s on Sale at Amazon Get the two-piece set with over 5,000 perfect ratings for $60. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 08:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Want to make your bathroom feel more luxurious? The Bambüsi Shower Bench and Bath Mat set is the most stylish way to bring spa vibes to your shower, according to Amazon reviewers. Shoppers have given the stool and mat more than 5,000 five-star ratings, and you can get the set for 13 percent off right now. Since they’re made of 100 percent bamboo, the bench and mat are more environmentally-friendly. They’re low-maintenance, too—bamboo has natural antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that won’t attract mold or odors, according to the brand, so you’ll spend less time cleaning. Both pieces have nonslip grips on the bottom to avoid sliding around, even in a steamy shower. Amazon To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com. The bamboo bench has many uses, including using it as a seat to apply lotion or to shave in the shower. One shopper even commented that the stool is useful for sitting down to wash their dog. It can hold up to 300 pounds, so it easily supports most people. There’s also a shelf that can be used for storing toiletries, shampoo, towels, or other bathroom essentials. Another five-star reviewer said, “This stool was perfect next to my tub to hold a candle, extra towels, or magazines. It was easy to assemble and sturdy enough to sit on if needed.” Other shoppers noted that the bench is great for use in outdoor showers, too. Make Your Shower Feel ‘Like a Spa’ With These Lavender Shower Bombs for Just $30 The mat matches the bench to pull your bathroom decor all together, and it doesn’t require frequent cleaning like a regular bath mat typically does. The slatted design dries more quickly than a fabric mat and provides airflow for you to dry off when stepping out of the bathtub, as well. And you’re less likely to wind up with mildew with the quick-drying bamboo material, which is definitely a plus. When it’s not in use, the mat can be folded in half to store, making it ideal for shoppers with limited bathroom space. The Bambüsi Shower Bench and Bath Mat are the perfect pieces to make it feel like you’re steaming at a spa when you’re really just taking a shower before heading to work. Shop the set for $60 at Amazon now. More Must-Shop Deals Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With These 14 Funky Home Finds Right Now—Including a Pickle Wine Stopper This Discreet Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser Looks Just Like a Piece of Decor—and It’s Only $35 This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Beauty Lovers—and It's Up to 40% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit