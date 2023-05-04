Bamboo Pajamas Are the Cozy, Cooling Gift Your Mom Deserves This Mother’s Day

Give her the gift of a comfortable sleep.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray
Published on May 4, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Bamboo Pajamas Tout
A luxuriously soft pajama set is a gift that everyone appreciates receiving. This Mother’s Day, consider a gift that will help your mom sleep comfortably as summer returns. Whether she sleeps hot, struggles with hot flashes, or lives in a warm climate, bamboo pajamas are the cooling solution that provides relief and style all in one. 

Bamboo bedding has become a popular choice for hot sleepers, as it’s naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. So why not give your mom or grandma the same quality she can enjoy for herself? The bamboo-derived viscose material is also known for its buttery soft texture, breathability, and light stretch—leaving you feeling dry and comfortable. What’s more, bamboo fabrics can be sustainably conscious as the plant has low irrigation requirements and regrows rapidly (but it’s always good to look for a brand’s sourcing and manufacturing process to be sure).

Check out these favorite cooling bamboo pajamas that your mother will surely appreciate this Mother’s Day.  

Women's Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Stretch-Knit Pajama Set

This internet-famous, Oprah-loved brand is a go-to for its silky-soft bamboo-derived materials that are made to last. While it has a wide array of bamboo loungewear, we’re pointing to this classic long-sleeve button-down set that’s made with 5 percent spandex for added stretch and movement—resulting in a cloud-like feel your mom won’t get trapped in. I, for one, haven’t been able to take these jammies off for days. 

To buy: $147 (was $195); cozyearth.com.

GYS Bamboo Pajamas Set

Amazon

Gys Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Looking for a set your mom could get away with wearing to the mailbox or school drop off? Check out this basic long-sleeve set that comes in 19 colors and patterns. The roomy fit is designed to keep you comfortable year-round, but we have a feeling you’ll love them on those muggy nights. 

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

Sateen Shortie

Ettitude

Ettitude Sateen Shortie

Let us introduce you to these shorts that are crafted with a silky sateen weave. They’re sustainably made with 100 percent bamboo that’s cooling, hypoallergenic, and light as air. They’re a bit of a splurge, but a comfortable night’s sleep is a gift any mother deserves.

To buy: $149; ettitude.com.

Joyaria Womens Ultra Soft Pajama Button Down Short Sleeve Pj Set

Amazon

Joyaria Bamboo Pajama Set

A short-sleeve pajama set is a summer loungewear must, and this cooling set that comes in 26 colors and patterns does not disappoint. It’s equipped with classic piping and an elastic drawstring waistband that’s stylish and functional. Get it in sizes S to 2XL. 

To buy: From $38; amazon.com.

Women's Bamboo Sleep Shirt

Cariloha

Cariloha Bamboo Sleep Shirt

If she prefers sleep shirts, consider this ultra-soft cooling pick from Cariloha. It’s crafted from a blend of bamboo viscose, cotton, and spandex to create a breathable material that’s not only moisture-wicking, but it’s also resistant to orders and allergens, too. 

To buy: $49; cariloha.com.

Company Essentials Viscose From Bamboo Jogger Pants Pajama Set

The Company Store

The Company Store Viscose From Bamboo Pajama Set

This jogger set can take you from your bed to the store to the couch in one go thanks to its unassuming design and stretchy ribbed knit. The relaxed fit is cozy and soft for all-night comfort. And the joggers feature an elastic waistband, pockets, and ankle cuffs. 

To buy: $83 (was $119); thecompanystore.com.

Cherrydew Womens Soft Bamboo Pajama Set

Amazon

Cherrydew Bamboo Pajama Set

Another button-down set to add to her wardrobe is this set from Cherrydew. It’s lightweight and airy, while retaining a structure similar to your favorite cozy PJs. And at a $50 price point, you might as well grab a pair for yourself, too.

To buy: $49; amazon.com.

