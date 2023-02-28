Balletcore Fashion Is Trending—Here's How to Get the Look

Look like a ballerina, even if you can't dance.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on February 28, 2023
Ballet Core style outfit on woman
Photo:

Giorgio Fochesato/Getty Images

Whether you were a ballerina at one point in your life or you just appreciate a night at Swan Lake, there’s no denying that the ballerina aesthetic is sleek and sophisticated. With #balletcore collecting more than 400 million views on TikTok, this look is starting to come to the forefront of 2023 fashion trends as well. 

While it's great for dance class, there are also plenty of ways to incorporate this aesthetic when you're off the barre without feeling like you're wearing a ballerina costume. Here are some easy ways to get the balletcore look along with some clothing and accessories to consider. 

J.Crew Pink Ballet Flats

J.Crew

Buy Some Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are timeless and look chic with everything from workwear to ordinary jeans and a t-shirt. Unlike those painful toe shoes that real ballerinas wear, ballet flats are known for being comfortable and easy to walk in.

These blush-toned flats ($138, jcrew.com) are pure balletcore. Available in pink and blue, they feature a charming little bow and look like those old-school Capezios you probably wore to your first ballet class. 

However, if you appreciate the classic satin ribbons of toe shoes, you will love these white ballet flats ($260, alterreny.com) with striking silver straps from Alterre. Better yet, the straps are removable, so it's like having two pairs of shoes in one.  

Balletcore Black Bodysuit with scoop neck top and long sleeves

Bleusalt

Wear a Bodysuit

There’s nothing more balletcore than a simple bodysuit. This one from Bleusalt ($120, bleusalt.com) features a traditional scoop neck and long-sleeve design. Wear it with jeans or a skirt. And unlike real ballerina bodysuits, there are snaps at the bottom, making it easier to put on and take off. 

Alo Black Balletcore Wrap Top

Alo

Top It Off With a Wrap Top

Wrap tops and sweaters turn any look from blah to ballerina. This cropped wrap top ($68, aloyoga.com) has a modern ballerina aesthetic, ideal to wear to barre class, Pilates, or brunch.

Green Cotton Leggings, Ballet Core Fashion

Wearwell

Don’t Forget Leggings

Comfort and balletcore combine perfectly with a solid pair of cotton leggings ($39, shopwearwell.com). You can wear them under a skirt and a wrap sweater to feel like an authentic ballerina. 

Ballet Core Purple Frilly Skirt

Hill House

Or Wear a Skirt

Feel extra frilly in a balletcore-inspired skirt, such as the Paz Skirt from Hill House ($95,hillhousehome.com). With ruffles and a modern-day tutu vibe, it’s perfect for spring. 

Pink Satin Ponytail Bow, Balletcore

The Hair Edit

Add a Bow

For just a tiny touch of balletcore, add a fun accessory to your hair like this satin bow ponytail embellishment ($11, thehairedit.com). It easily hooks onto any hair elastic. It can be worn to accessorize a ponytail or a half-up half-down style. 

Ballet Core Grippy Socks in Black and Gray

Amazon

Slip on Socks

On your way to barre or Pilates and want to feel a bit more like a professional dancer? Slip these balletcore grippy socks from Gaiam ($8, amazon.com) on your feet. They’re just a little fancier than regular barre socks are. The crossed elastics also help the sock form to your foot better during a plié.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
buns-inspired-by-balletcore-trend-GettyImages-939098048
7 Gorgeous Bun Hairstyles Inspired by the #Balletcore Trend
2023 Shoe Trends, Ballet Flats
These Are the Top Shoe Trends of 2023
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rackâs Presidentsâ Day SaleâStarting at Just $4 TOUT
All the Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents’ Day Sale—Starting at Just $4
kb-digital-issue-game-changer-profiles-real-simple-tout
Who Are This Year's Game Changers?
big-red-boots
Um, Why Is Everyone Wearing These Big Red Boots Right Now?
Presidents Day Target Obsessed Shopping Writer Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and You Can’t Miss This Hidden Presidents’ Day Shoe Sale
Valentine's Day Outfits at Amazon Tout
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
High-Waisted Jeans
The 12 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023
Shopping Writer and These Are All My Favorite Leggings tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Leggings I Can’t Stop Wearing
Jenni Kayne Roundup Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Fashion Brand, and My Wishlist Is Already 10 Items Long
Nordstrom Rack Vday sale
Shop Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, and Marc Jacobs for Up to 64% Off at Nordstrom Rack’s Love’s a Big Deal Sale
Best Silk Pajamas
The 18 Best Silk Pajamas of 2023
Amazon The Drop Roundup Tout
Instantly Elevate Simple Winter Outfits With These Sleek Jackets, Shoes, and Accessories, Starting at $27
legging-trends-GettyImages-1139674527
Hate Baggy Pants? Try These 8 Stylish Legging Trends
tik-tok-trends-GettyImages-1294322221
Will Skinny Jeans Come Back in 2023? These Are 7 Denim Trends Experts Say Will Dominate the New Year
cozy-winter-boots
We Found the 11 Best Winter Boots That Are Stylish and Practical