Found: ‘The Most Amazing Bra on Amazon’ That Delivers Comfort, Support, and Style Is Up to 58% Off

Shopping for a bra that’s comfortable and pretty is hard enough, but finding one that also accommodates larger breasts is another thing entirely. One size definitely does not fit all, and that statement never rang truer than when it comes to your bra. The great news is there are options out there designed with various body sizes and shapes in mind—and this stylish on-sale pick from Bali is one of them.

The Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Underwire Bra is a favorite among thousands of shoppers on Amazon. In fact, the bra has earned more than 21,800 five-star ratings to date from people who say it is “so incredibly comfortable” and provides “great support” while one person simply called it the “best bra I’ve ever owned.”

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $48); amazon.com.

So what makes it so comfortable? The Bali bra is designed to provide a full coverage feel with lightly cushioned cups that have a supportive wire underneath, providing a nice lift. The cups are also made with breathability in mind thanks to its lightweight build and mesh neckline. And it comes in sizes ranging from 34B to 42DD, covering most average breast sizes.

The semi-wide straps are also a plus because they provide additional support while distributing the weight on both sides of your body. Tip: Bras with thin straps tend to cause pain in the shoulders and the back. And people who swapped to this Bali pick confirm this does not cause discomfort to those areas. Another great feature are the adjustable straps that not only can be tightened or loosened—but they can also be worn over the shoulders or crisscrossed in the back.

Amazon

To buy: From $22 (was $48); amazon.com.

While the main focus of this bra is comfort, it also has nifty features that deliver on style, too. The exterior of the Bali bra has a smoothing fabric that prevents it from showing underneath your clothes. Plus, it comes in 11 solid colors, including classic beige and black, as well as fun options like pink and blue.

“Never in my 37 years have I been able to find a bra to fit like this!” wrote one shopper. “I'm a big chested mama who nursed three babies, and this is my bra! I literally went in my closet and tossed every other bra I owned.”

Amazon

To buy: From $22 (was $48); amazon.com.

Another person who calls it the “most amazing bra on Amazon'' also said, “After many trial and error purchases, I finally found ‘that’ bra that you wear at least seven days a week! It’s so comfortable that you could sleep in it.”

Want to see just how comfy this pick is? Shop the popular Bali bra now while it’s up to 58 percent off at Amazon.