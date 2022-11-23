This Ultra-Comfy Bra from Bali Has Customers Saying They Don't Want to Wear Anything Else

Save 65 percent on the "great basic."

By
Wendy Vazquez
Published on November 23, 2022 07:00AM EST

Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Black Friday is just days away, and while you might be thinking about loading up on home upgrades and fun gifts for loved ones, it's also the best time to score a deal on essentials like an ultra-comfy bra. When you find the right bra, you never want to let go—even though it's recommended you replace your bra after 180 wears or every six months.

If it’s time to replace your bra, give the customer-loved Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra a shot. The full-coverage T-shirt bra is available in sizes 34B through 42DD and is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday for just $17, saving you 65 percent. The hand-wash-only style combines two-part supportive underwire cups with soft mesh inserts to offer a full-coverage contoured silhouette, and adjustable crisscross straps to ensure a tailored fit.

Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra, Ultra Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra

To buy: $17 (was $48); amazon.com.

One devoted reviewer who replaced their breast implants was relieved that they loved the top-selling bra even after surgery, prompting them to order two more. “It minimizes without a lot of lift and bulk,” they explained. “The full coverage design is not grandma, the mesh looks cute, the cups give good shape and hold everything in, [and] the straps and back hooks aren’t too wide or bulky.” They concluded: “I don’t want to wear any other bra!”

A second shopper wrote, “I have been on the search for a properly fitting, comfortable, supportive bra for years, and this is it!” They shared that the “great basic” provided them with support and shape without sacrificing comfort, adding, “I also love that the straps can be crossed in the back, which makes them even more versatile.”

You don’t have to splurge on a bra you love—typically, the Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra sells for $48, but right now, you can grab it for just $17 during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

