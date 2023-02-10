This Wireless Bra With 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Forget They Have It on—and It’s on Sale

People admit they “wear them as much as possible.”

Published on February 10, 2023 06:00AM EST

Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

You might have noticed that most wireless bras are simple, making them ideal for everyday wear—but if you want something comfortable, affordable, and a little more stylish, we found this  popular lacey pick that’s the trifecta. It’s on sale at Amazon right now—up to 57 percent off. 

Bali bras are wildly beloved on Amazon by shoppers who won’t wear anything else. But this little number is one of the brand’s most fashionable models yet. The Bali Lace Desire delivers all of the comfort without compromising on style, which is one of the many reasons why the bra has more than 5,000 five-star ratings to date. 

Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $44); amazon.com.

The delicate lace is the star of the show here, covering most of the bra itself, including the cups, underband, and wings. The design has a high V-neckline, however, the meshy material also shows off a bit of cleavage that makes shoppers feel “sexy and supported all night.” And while it might look like a bralette at first glance, reviewers are quick to point out that the Lace Desire is more supportive and comfy than the latter. 

It has thin yet supportive straps to give you the lift you need without peeking out from under your blouse. Plus, it has a little hook at the back to adjust the fit—wear it over the shoulders or as a racerback. It’s totally up to you. 

Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $44); amazon.com.

The Bali bra is made with cushiony cups that are lightly padded, providing that coveted comfort without the poking underwire. Instead of the metal, you’ll experience a soft wire band made with a spandex and nylon blend that fits like a glove minus the squeezing. 

You’ll also love how many sizes this bra comes in ranging from S to 3XL. Shoppers confirm that the bra feels great on both small and larger busts, including those with a size DDD, F, and GG cups. 

Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $44); amazon.com.

“Perfect for large busts that can-not wear bralettes,” wrote one reviewer who bought it in white and black. “I love them both and wear them as much as possible.” 

While another who titled their review, “This bra is everything” wrote: “This bra exceeded my expectations! It's not only super cute and sexy, [but] it also holds up my DD’s with ease, without wire! I ordered a large and they don't look saggy or anything! This is now my favorite bra and I'm going to buy more right now!” 

One last person wrote, “I love this bra, the way it fits, the way it feels; it's light and at times, I forget I have it on. It is so comfortable. For me, it's also quite supportive without the nuisance of underwire. I've already ordered a couple different ones in different colors. Yes, I am obsessed with this!”

And good thing too—the Bali bra is available in eight beautiful colors. Shop the wireless bra now while it’s up to 57 percent off at Amazon. 

