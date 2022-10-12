Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Wonderfully Comfortable’ Bra—and It’s 54% Off

You can’t beat an under-$25 bra that feels like “wearing nothing at all.”

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 07:30AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra
Photo:

Amazon

If you missed out on Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale this past June, this is your second chance to save on fabulous and essential style finds. Today is the last day to take advantage of Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale event and score significant discounts on daily fashion staples, like comfy, wireless bras—well ahead of Black Friday.

There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of errands or work and taking your bra off. Even better? Wearing a bra so comfortable, you forget that you put it on in the first place. Finding the perfect bra can feel nearly impossible, but Amazon shoppers swear by the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra for everyday wear, whether you’re looking for a bra to lounge in or support you seamlessly through a tough 10-hour shift. And right now, most styles of the top-selling bra are on sale for $22—that’s a 54 percent savings.

Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra
Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $48); amazon.com.

All-day comfort is made possible by the bra’s cool comfort fabric that wicks away moisture and features four-way flex to help it conform and move with your body. With 22 colors to choose from ranging in sizes 32B to 42DD, it’s no wonder many reviewers have bought multiple. Plus, it’s easy to find your perfect fit with the brand’s helpful bust measurement guide and size calculator.

More than 2,900 five-star reviewers have found unwavering support without gapping or spillage in the Bali Comfort Revolution bra. One happy customer explained that it’s “like wearing nothing at all, but at the same time, the girls feel very supported.” They added that the bra was exceptionally stretchy yet snug “without the cup gap” that they’ve experienced with other brands for their 44B bust size.

The “wonderfully comfortable” Bali wireless bra was designed with thoughtfully reinforced areas at the underband to support and lift breast tissue, while the foam cups smoothly shape your bust for a seamless appearance under your favorite tops. This results in a “very flattering” cut, according to a second shopper who said the bra “feels like a sleep bra but is supportive without an underwire.” They were also delighted to discover a bra they “could wear all day” without immediately needing to take it off upon walking in the door “I have since purchased [three] other colors,” they affirmed.

Another reviewer nicknamed it the “best bra ever” after finding everything they were looking for in the wireless bra. They loved that it felt as comfortable and dependable as a sports bra but with a “more feminine” appeal and without any pinching, digging, or bulging. “It looks great under everything,” they added. 

While the style is hand-wash-only, most shoppers found the cleaning process easy and recommend laying the bra out flat to air dry. 

Rest assured, there is a comfortable bra for you out there that will quickly become an everyday staple in your wardrobe, and it might just be the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra. Add the no-fuss lingerie to your cart for under $25 while you still can.

More Prime Early Access Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Car Cache Purse Holder Tout
These Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals Have a Combined 450,00+ Perfect Ratings, and They’re All Under $15
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Kate Spade Tote
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Prime Early Access Sale
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans Tout
These Amazon Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
There Are Tons of Vacuums on Sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—and These Are the Ones You Can’t Miss
Amazon Prime dress roundup
It’s Not Too Late! You Can Still Score Deals on Stylish Fall Dresses During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their High-End Vacuums for This Top-Selling Shark Model—and It’s $80 Off
AUSELILY Women's Long Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Quietly Discounted This Cute Swing Dress Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale—and It’s Under $30
Artistic Weavers Hapsburg Moroccan Shag Area Rug
Every Decor Must-Have Our Home Shopping Editor Is Snagging Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home, H13 HEPA Air Purifiers Air Cleaner For Smoke Pollen Dander Hair Smell Portable Air Purifier with Sleep Mode Speed Control For Bedroom Office Living Room Kitchen, MK01- White Tout
The Best Air Purifiers to Shop Before Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Grelo Home Rustic Entryway Tables
The Only Furniture Deals You Need to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale—Up to 69% Off
Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra
Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Is 'the Most Comfortable Bra Ever'—and It's on Sale
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX
Deal Alert! Save Up to 50% on Customer-Loved Robot Vacuums Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Kicks Off
Black + Decker Electric Leaf Blower
You Can Score This Top-Rated Leaf Blower for 34% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Early Editor-Loved Prime Event Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here Are the 10 Deals I’m Getting Ahead of Its Prime Early Access Sale