If you missed out on Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale this past June, this is your second chance to save on fabulous and essential style finds. Today is the last day to take advantage of Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale event and score significant discounts on daily fashion staples, like comfy, wireless bras—well ahead of Black Friday.

There’s nothing like coming home after a long day of errands or work and taking your bra off. Even better? Wearing a bra so comfortable, you forget that you put it on in the first place. Finding the perfect bra can feel nearly impossible, but Amazon shoppers swear by the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra for everyday wear, whether you’re looking for a bra to lounge in or support you seamlessly through a tough 10-hour shift. And right now, most styles of the top-selling bra are on sale for $22—that’s a 54 percent savings.

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $48); amazon.com.

All-day comfort is made possible by the bra’s cool comfort fabric that wicks away moisture and features four-way flex to help it conform and move with your body. With 22 colors to choose from ranging in sizes 32B to 42DD, it’s no wonder many reviewers have bought multiple. Plus, it’s easy to find your perfect fit with the brand’s helpful bust measurement guide and size calculator.

More than 2,900 five-star reviewers have found unwavering support without gapping or spillage in the Bali Comfort Revolution bra. One happy customer explained that it’s “like wearing nothing at all, but at the same time, the girls feel very supported.” They added that the bra was exceptionally stretchy yet snug “without the cup gap” that they’ve experienced with other brands for their 44B bust size.

The “wonderfully comfortable” Bali wireless bra was designed with thoughtfully reinforced areas at the underband to support and lift breast tissue, while the foam cups smoothly shape your bust for a seamless appearance under your favorite tops. This results in a “very flattering” cut, according to a second shopper who said the bra “feels like a sleep bra but is supportive without an underwire.” They were also delighted to discover a bra they “could wear all day” without immediately needing to take it off upon walking in the door “I have since purchased [three] other colors,” they affirmed.

Another reviewer nicknamed it the “best bra ever” after finding everything they were looking for in the wireless bra. They loved that it felt as comfortable and dependable as a sports bra but with a “more feminine” appeal and without any pinching, digging, or bulging. “It looks great under everything,” they added.

While the style is hand-wash-only, most shoppers found the cleaning process easy and recommend laying the bra out flat to air dry.

Rest assured, there is a comfortable bra for you out there that will quickly become an everyday staple in your wardrobe, and it might just be the Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra. Add the no-fuss lingerie to your cart for under $25 while you still can.

More Prime Early Access Deals: