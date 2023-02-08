The Fleece-Lined Leggings With 18,600+ Perfect Ratings That Keep Shoppers Warm in Frigid Weather Are on Sale

When the meteorologist predicts an extra cold week, you ditch the thin leggings for sweatpants stat. The problem is, sweats don’t look nearly as nice as leggings do with sweaters, long tops, and oversized shackets. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to find the best of both worlds—these fleece-lined leggings that keep them warm in frigid temperatures. And they’re on sale right now.

The Baleaf leggings are probably warmer than any other pair you have in your closet right now. That’s because they’re made with a thin layer of fleece inside that shoppers credit for keeping them warm in frigid cold weather. And even though it’s lightly lined, the leggings are designed with insulation in mind. So you’ll get that pristine warmth you want without the bulkiness of joggers or sweats.

Amazon

To buy: $31 (was $40); amazon.com.

Similar to the brand’s original leggings, these also have tons of stretch thanks to their polyester and spandex blend. People confirm that the leggings have enough give for yoga, running, hiking, and other activities that require lots of movement. And yet, the pair “fits like a glove” without being restricting.

The high-waisted fit also is a customer favorite because it’s still comfortable around the stomach area whether you’re relaxing or being active, which is why some people admit they “live in these all day and all night.” These leggings cut off right at the ankle and even have a gusset crotch material to provide breathability and prevent chafing while working up a sweat in the cold.

And arguably the second best feature (apart from the fleece) of these leggings is that they have pockets. You can get the Baleaf leggings with or without ‘em, but if you want to tackle errands or walks hands-free, you’ll opt in. The pockets are deep enough to hold your phone in one and your AirPods, keys, and other small knickknacks in the other.

You can certainly get these in classic black, but why get one when there are 18 other colors and styles available? It’s not a far-fetched idea considering several other shoppers bought one at first before coming back to buy more.

“I am in love with these leggings. I've already ordered another pair. They are comfortable and warm, and the pockets are nice and deep,” wrote one person.

And a Californian living in the Bay Area said, “Can we just say, this is the best pair of workout pants that I have owned by far? I ordered two more. [They] will definitely keep you warm during winter time.” They explained that their other workout leggings were too thin, which is why they bought these, stating they are “warm” as well as “heavy and thick.”

Others who live in cold climates like Chicago, New York, Colorado, Boston, Michigan, Denver, Idaho love them.

“I have been wearing these for hiking in cold weather, including 9-degree Fahrenheit temperatures in snow,” wrote one last reviewer. “These are super comfortable, soft, and perfect to wear as-is or under jeans. They hold up well, and don't shrink after washing.”

Stay warm while looking and feeling great with these Baleaf fleece-lined leggings that are on sale at Amazon right now.