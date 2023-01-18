This Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift for Beauty Lovers—and It's Up to 40% Off

Shoppers say their skin glowed after one use.

Published on January 18, 2023 07:00PM EST

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for the beauty and skincare lover that has everything? Try this popular jade roller and gua sha set that’s 40 percent off at Amazon, slashing the price to just $15. You basically get two tools in one—and at a much lower price than you would normally expect to pay for just one item. The best-selling set has garnered more than 37,300 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying that their skin was glowing after just one use. 

Jade rollers are intended to relieve muscle tension and reduce puffiness, while gua sha tools help contour your skin and jaw. They can be used on your cheeks, forehead, jaw, and even on your neck to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and to make your skin look tighter and more sculpted. Giving yourself a facial massage with these rose quartz tools stimulates circulation, making your face appear bright and healthy, too.

Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha

To buy: $15 (was $25); amazon.com.

Along with helping your skin look and feel more youthful, rolling your face after applying oil, serum, cleanser, or moisturizer can cause the products to absorb better than they would on their own, so you get the most out of your skincare. One shopper said, “I use a vitamin C face serum with it, and it works wonders!” If you wake up with puffy eyes and skin, you can also try placing the jade roller and gua sha in the fridge to help your skin feel extra cool and refreshed. According to one five-star reviewer, the coldness of the rose quartz after putting the tools in the freezer helps them feel more awake in the morning. 

The jade roller and gua sha aren’t just for aesthetic purposes, though—they work like a “miracle” for easing jaw tension and providing relief from headaches, migraine pain, and pressure. It’s like giving yourself a massage to relax and loosen your muscles, and reviewers say they find it soothing. Plus, the set is available in six colors (pink, white, purple, dark green, jade green, and blue), so you can gift your friend their favorite color, then choose your favorite for yourself.

Check out this jade roller and gua sha set if you want glowy skin that looks like you just had a facial, while releasing muscle tension in your face. And it makes a fabulous gift for people who love a good skincare routine. Shop the set now for just $15 at Amazon. 

