Amazon Just Launched a New Section Filled With Elevated Outdoor Entertaining Items—All on Sale Right Now

Every summer requires at least one big backyard blow out. You get the burgers grilling, the drinks pouring, and the guests, well, guesting all in the name of having a good time. But before you send out those RSVPs, you’ve got to get some outdoor essentials first—and Amazon has a whole section filled with outdoor entertaining must-haves, all of which happen to be on sale right now.

Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, there’s no reason why you can’t still score wow-worthy deals on everything you need this summer. Case and point: This entire list is filled with fun and stylish deals for outdoor dining, relaxing, and beyond. It’s all found within Amazon’s Save on Backyard Fun section, with picks starting as low as $12.

Some standout essentials include stylish outdoor fire pits and retro-looking patio coolers that are sure to keep your drinks chilled. You’ll even find unbreakable cutlery and drinkware picks, plus games galore. Pssst: This family-friendly ring toss is an editor favorite!

Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals

Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill

Amazon

For your next cookout, give the people what they want aka delicious food and cold drinks. Cuisinart lets you do it all outside via this popular electric grill that’s up to 38 percent off. It has a large cooking area to grill multiple patties and hotdogs at the same time. It even has a collapsible stand that makes it easy to stow away. However, if you’re more into pizza, the brand also has this grill-top pizza oven that produces mini pies right at home. Just put the oven on the grill!

MyGift Wooden Condiment Set

Amazon

As for serving, there are colorful wheat straw plates, plastic cutlery sets, and insulated cups on sale and are designed for the great outdoors. Read: They’re virtually indestructible. Another outdoor entertaining must-have? This stylish condiment set. It lets you serve guests with little snacks like nuts, salsa, and hummus before chowing down on barbecue. They even come with little lids to prevent bugs from taking advantage.

La Jolie Muse Outdoor Citronella Candle

Amazon

Speaking of bugs, this gorgeous citronella candle from La Jolie Muse needs to be on your list. The wax candle has two wicks and comes in this pretty jar that looks like decor on its own. Several shoppers confirm it actually keeps the mosquitos away via its strong citronella scent. You can get it in this floral jar option or a fun artistic one while it’s up to 29 percent off.

Twine Farmhouse Metal Beverage Tub

Amazon

And if you’re planning to display drink options for your gathering, go with this cute galvanized metal beverage tub. Designed with a 4.5-gallon capacity, this bucket can hold several cans of beer, wine bottles, sodas, and all the ice to go with it. In addition to the metal base, this pick has jute detailing wrapped around the handle and bottom, giving it that farmhouse appearance. Cute!

There are tons more outdoor entertaining deals to choose from right now. Scroll through the rest of the list below for more Amazon sales.

LuckyZone Unbreakable Wheat Straw Plates

Amazon

Mjm Condiment Server Tray

Amazon

Sunjoy 30-Inch Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Amazon

Intex Flamingo Pool Inflatable

Amazon

Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game

Amazon

Crutello Glass Beverage Dispenser

Amazon

Rurality Wicker Picnic Basket

Amazon

Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit

Amazon

Homkula Outdoor Food Covers

Amazon

Tiki Brand Tie Dye Outdoor Torch

Amazon

Ropoda Six-Player Croquet Set

Amazon

Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler

Amazon

Host Cooling Cup Set

Amazon

N9R Gold Plastic Silverware Pack