Amazon Just Launched a New Section Filled With Elevated Outdoor Entertaining Items—All on Sale Right Now

Including colorful straw plates, stylish fire pits, retro drink coolers, and more starting at $12.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Every summer requires at least one big backyard blow out. You get the burgers grilling, the drinks pouring, and the guests, well, guesting all in the name of having a good time. But before you send out those RSVPs, you’ve got to get some outdoor essentials first—and Amazon has a whole section filled with outdoor entertaining must-haves, all of which happen to be on sale right now. 

Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, there’s no reason why you can’t still score wow-worthy deals on everything you need this summer. Case and point: This entire list is filled with fun and stylish deals for outdoor dining, relaxing, and beyond. It’s all found within Amazon’s Save on Backyard Fun section, with picks starting as low as $12.

Some standout essentials include stylish outdoor fire pits and retro-looking patio coolers that are sure to keep your drinks chilled. You’ll even find unbreakable cutlery and drinkware picks, plus games galore. Pssst: This family-friendly ring toss is an editor favorite! 

Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals

Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill

Cuisinart CEG-980 Outdoor Electric Grill with VersaStand

Amazon

For your next cookout, give the people what they want aka delicious food and cold drinks. Cuisinart lets you do it all outside via this popular electric grill that’s up to 38 percent off. It has a large cooking area to grill multiple patties and hotdogs at the same time. It even has a collapsible stand that makes it easy to stow away. However, if you’re more into pizza, the brand also has this grill-top pizza oven that produces mini pies right at home. Just put the oven on the grill!

MyGift Wooden Condiment Set 

Amazon MyGift Wooden Condiment Set, Ceramic Dip Bowls, Sauce Ramekins 3 Piece Set with Lids and Spoons on Bamboo Raised Display Serving Tray

Amazon

As for serving, there are colorful wheat straw plates, plastic cutlery sets, and insulated cups on sale and are designed for the great outdoors. Read: They’re virtually indestructible. Another outdoor entertaining must-have? This stylish condiment set. It lets you serve guests with little snacks like nuts, salsa, and hummus before chowing down on barbecue. They even come with little lids to prevent bugs from taking advantage.  

La Jolie Muse Outdoor Citronella Candle

Amazon LA JOLIE MUSE Citronella Candles Outdoor Large, 14.1 oz, Long Burning 2-Wick Indoor & Outdoor Candles, Pure Essential Oil, Natural Wax Tin Candle

Amazon

Speaking of bugs, this gorgeous citronella candle from La Jolie Muse needs to be on your list. The wax candle has two wicks and comes in this pretty jar that looks like decor on its own. Several shoppers confirm it actually keeps the mosquitos away via its strong citronella scent. You can get it in this floral jar option or a fun artistic one while it’s up to 29 percent off.  

Twine Farmhouse Metal Beverage Tub

Twine Seaside Jute Rope Wrapped Farmhouse Galvanized Ice Metal Beverage Tub

Amazon

And if you’re planning to display drink options for your gathering, go with this cute galvanized metal beverage tub. Designed with a 4.5-gallon capacity, this bucket can hold several cans of beer, wine bottles, sodas, and all the ice to go with it. In addition to the metal base, this pick has jute detailing wrapped around the handle and bottom, giving it that farmhouse appearance. Cute!

There are tons more outdoor entertaining deals to choose from right now. Scroll through the rest of the list below for more Amazon sales

LuckyZone Unbreakable Wheat Straw Plates

Amazon LuckyZone 7.8 Inches Unbreakable Wheat Straw Plates - Reusable Plate Set

Amazon

Mjm Condiment Server Tray

Amazon MJM Condiment Server, Tray, ice Party Serving bar, Chilled Caddy, bar Garnish Holder on ice, Dispenser, Salad Platter, Compartment Tray with lid Visit the VWMYQ Store

Amazon

Sunjoy 30-Inch Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Amazon Sunjoy 30 in. Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit, Patio Woven Round Steel Firepit Large Fire Pits for Outside with Spark Screen and Poker

Amazon

Intex Flamingo Pool Inflatable

Intex Flamingo Inflatable Ride-On Float

Amazon

Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game

Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game for Adults & Kids

Amazon

Crutello Glass Beverage Dispenser

Amazon Crutello Glass Beverage Dispenser with Stainless Steel Spigot

Amazon

Rurality Wicker Picnic Basket

Amazon Rurality Wicker Picnic Basket with Lid and Handle Sturdy Woven Body with Washable Lining

Amazon

Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit

Amazon Cuisinart CPO-700 Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit

Amazon

Homkula Outdoor Food Covers

Amazon HOMKULA Food Covers for Outside - 2 Extra Large (40 x 25 in) & 6 Large (17 x 17 in) Food Tents/Food Covers

Amazon

Tiki Brand Tie Dye Outdoor Torch

Amazon TIKI Brand 1120164 Tiedye Outdoor Torch

Amazon

Ropoda Six-Player Croquet Set

Amazon ropoda Six-Player Croquet Set with Wooden Mallets, Colored Balls, Sturdy Carrying Bag for Adults &Kids

Amazon

Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler

Amazon Permasteel 80-Quart Patio Cooler

Amazon

Host Cooling Cup Set

Amazon HOST Cooling Cup Set of 4 Plastic Double Wall Insulated Freezable Drink Chilling Tumbler with Freezing Gel

Amazon

N9R Gold Plastic Silverware Pack

Amazon N9R 160pcs Gold Plastic Silverware - Gold Plastic Utensils Set - Tableware Flatware Kit 80 Gold Forks, 40 Gold Spoons, 40 Gold Knives

Amazon
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Composite of OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner
This ‘Lightning Fast’ Salad Spinner Sells 4,000 Units a Week on Amazon—and It’s the Only One I’ll Ever Use
John Frieda Curl Spray Review Tout
I Have Curly Hair, and This $8 Drugstore Find Is My Secret Weapon for Refreshing Day-Old Curls
sky-fatigue-kitchen-mat
This Anti-Fatigue Mat Feels Like 'Standing on a Cloud,' According to Amazon Reviewers
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Best Overall Prime Day Deal Roundup PD Tout
The 150 Best (and Only) Amazon Prime Day Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
outdoor-entertaining-GettyImages-1408935851
30 Outdoor Entertaining Ideas That'll Save You Tons of Time
Amazon Weekly 30 Deal Roundup Summer Savings Tout
The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Summer Savings Event, Up to 52% Off
outdoor-party
21 Genius Ideas for an Effortless Outdoor Party
Best Fire Pits Tout
The 9 Best Fire Pits of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
The 51 Best White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Actually Want
The 57 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2023 That Everyone Will Actually Want
Best Gifts of 2023 for Every Man in Your Life
The 62 Best Gifts of 2023 for Every Man in Your Life
Making meatballs illo
91 Kitchen Tricks and Tips From Our Test Kitchen
30 Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2023
The 51 Best Mother’s Day Gifts of 2023
Indoor Activities During a Heatwave
40 Fun Things to Do When It's Too Hot Outside (and You Don't Have a Pool)
best gifts for brothers
The 59 Best Gifts for Brothers of 2023
trader-joes-holiday-entertaining-food
15 Holiday Foods From Trader Joe's That'll Make Entertaining So Much Easier
Anthropologie Composite Agate Cheese Board
35 Gifts for Hosts That Actually Feel Special
Line art drawing of a family
The 80 Very Best Gifts for Women of 2023