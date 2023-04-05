Backdrop's Wallpaper Collection Is Just as Swoon-Worthy as Its Paint

Bold colors and prints are the new beige. As design trends shift more toward maximalism, wallpaper (a tried-and-true vehicle for incorporating more colors and prints into the home) is getting some renewed appreciation. Confirming this trend, Instagram-beloved paint brand Backdrop now offers its own line of conversation-starting wallpaper. The brand released its first wallpaper offerings in early March, and has since dropped three more seasonal collections—each with a new theme and set of unique designs.

Backdrop's most recent wallpaper collection, which launched on Monday, is inspired by the company's roots as a paint brand, spotlighting different painting techniques and applications. Each of the wallpaper designs start as a handcrafted artwork, and the finished products reflect that, offering visual texture and signs of life. The abstract floral design Fairfarren, for example, was painted in the impasto style, and the thick paint strokes give the wallpaper a three-dimensional appearance.

The previous collections have reflected themes of design history, folk art, maximalist design, nature, embroidery, and more. While the brand's launches certainly reflect a renaissance of patterned walls and, subsequently, maximalist homes, the range of designs offer a number of styling opportunities. Some designs, like the Mood Ring print featuring large-scale colorful concentric circles, are sure to be a major statement in any room. Others, like the Ephemera print featuring delicate watercolor stripes, however, offer a quieter backdrop to your accent your existing style.

All of the wallpaper, like the brand's paint, also comes in stick-on wall samples, so you can try before you buy. (Prices start at $34 per yard, and are sold in 5 yard rolls.) And if you do decide to buy, Backdrop recommends professional installation—since the brand doesn't yet have DIY-friendly peel-and-stick options available.

An added benefit of wallpaper offerings from a paint brand is that each wallpaper design on the website is listed with three recommended paint pairings. So, you can perfectly complement your accent wall (or statement ceiling) with a paint shade that will make it shine. Each design also comes in a variety of colorways, so you can find the print and color combo that best suits your space.



Shop our favorite picks from Backdrop's newest wallpaper launch and the existing collections below.

Fairfarren in Warm Multi

Ephemera in Cornflower

The Cloisters Panel Set in Soft Green

Gambit in Teal and Earthy Brown

Alexander in Terracotta and Warm Peach

Rhinestone Cowboy in Bright Yellow

Shop the rest of Backdrop's wallpaper collections here.