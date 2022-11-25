This Best-Selling Eyelash Serum Gave Reviewers Seriously Good Results in Just a Few Weeks—and It’s on Sale

Get it for $39 while you still can.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on November 25, 2022

Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum
Photo:

Babe Original

It's finally here! If you've been counting down to Black Friday, then you know it's the big day. Amazon has become a hub for unbelievable discounts in all categories—not just today, but all month long. We've been keeping track of all the latest beauty deals Amazon has offered, and if you're looking for an answer to stubby, sparse lashes, check out this deal.

For a limited time, you can grab a three-month supply of the customer-favorite Babe Original Lash Essential Serum for $39. Backed by over 2,000 perfect five-star reviews and 8,400 perfect ratings, the potent formula is packed with ultra-nourishing biotin, amino acids, ginseng root extract, and grape seed extract that give the appearance of fuller-looking lashes while also improving them over time, according to the brand. The fine-tip brush lets you apply the product right on your lash line and is safe to use with false lashes and extensions. Swipe it on like you would a liquid liner as the last step in your skincare routine, and you’re good to go.

Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $49); amazon.com.

According to the brand, you can see longer-looking lashes within six weeks of using the serum daily. A reviewer concerned with short lashes gave the "miracle" serum a try and saw "thick and longer" lashes that looked "beautiful and healthy" after just three weeks of use. "If you're not good with false lashes like me but you want to have glorious lashes, get this stuff and be patient and you will be rewarded," they added.

RELATED: Amazon Quietly Discounted the ‘Soft’ and ‘Comfy’ Ruffled Sweater 1,600+ Shoppers Love Ahead of Black Friday

Another shopper used the eyelash serum for “several weeks” to replace their expensive lash extension routine, earning compliments from their eye doctor, who remarked, “Wow, you have so many lashes!” After scouring the internet, a third reviewer stumbled upon the best-selling lash enhancer and saw a significant difference in length in a few weeks as well. They declared it was “worth every penny.”

Enhance one of your favorite features with this Black Friday deal and get the Babe Original Lash Essential Serum for $39 at Amazon.

More Black Friday Deals

