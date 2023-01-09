Shopping Puffer Bags Are All Over TikTok, and You Can Snag This One From Amazon Starting at Just $30 And it’s available in 11 colors. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 04:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Puffer bags have become very popular lately, and it’s no wonder why—they’re an adorable puffy companion to your winter coat for the colder months. If you want to try out the puffer bag TikTok trend but don’t want to spend a lot of money, this Avilego purse from Amazon is the perfect solution. Starting at just $30, it’s a steal compared to many other similar styles. The puffer bag is made of nylon with durable hardware and is available in 11 colors, including brown, gray, dark green, and black and white. If you want a pop of color, there are bright options available, too, such as orange, red, pink, and lime green. The top zipper closure and multiple interior pockets keep your wallet, phone, keys, and other belongings safely organized inside. Plus, there’s a snap closure on top for added security. Amazon To buy: From $30; amazon.com. With top handles and shoulder straps, you can carry the purse in multiple ways. According to shoppers, it’s big enough to hold an iPad and a 13-inch laptop, making it useful for commuting to the office. Although some reviewers have commented it’s smaller than it looks in pictures, so be sure to check the dimensions before buying. If you’re looking for a unique purse, this style is a great option for winter. One five-star reviewer said the bag is “playful and unexpected” compared to regular tote bags, adding, “It has a slight futuristic feel, as the color is a nice matte slate, and the shape is basic, but the design is novel.” Another shopper commented that the bronze color is beautiful, while others noted that the tote is good quality. The Avilego puffer bag is a stylish, affordable option for shoppers looking for a cute, yet functional, tote bag. Since you can carry it two ways—with the top handles or shoulder straps—there are multiple ways to style it. Plus, it will look perfect with a puffy winter coat. Head to Amazon to grab the trendy bag starting at just $30. More Must-Shop Deals Shoppers Say They Can Get Up to 20,000 Steps in During The Work Day With This Under-Desk Treadmill Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off Start the New Year Off Right With This Guided Wellness Journal That Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit