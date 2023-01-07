I Swear by This Quick-Fix Moisturizer for My Most Sensitive Skin Days—and It's on Sale Today Only

As a shopping writer, I road-test a ton of new products at any given time to find out what's worth the buzz, and they don't always behave with my sensitive skin. In fact, sometimes they cause flare-ups, and admittedly, I've even suffered a chemical burn once or twice from carelessly mixing reactive ingredients. When my face is in desperate need of a reset button, I turn to Avène's Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream.

The lush emollient is infused with a D-Sensinose postbiotic ingredient found in Avène's renowned, mineral-rich thermal spring water for immediate relief—and it’s free from irritating preservatives, fragrances, parabens, mineral oil, and silicones. According to the brand (and I can also attest), the moisturizer can calm visible redness, discomfort, and tightness within 30 seconds and restore the skin's barrier in 48 hours while providing 24-hour hydration. Many shoppers dealing with rosacea and eczema also swear by the soothing formula.

Ulta

To buy: $18 (was $36); ulta.com.

Good news: You can save 50 percent on this skin-repairing cream at Ulta during the Love Your Skin event and nab it for $18, but only for the next 24 hours. On top of this deal, Ulta is also sharing daily saving opportunities on all kinds of skincare goodies, so be sure to check the event page to see what else is half off.

I've found Avène's Recovery Cream particularly effective after my Dermaflash sessions and exfoliating peels—when my skin is crying out for extra nourishment. You don't have to slather on much of the rich moisturizer to get a quick, long-lasting hydration boost. One squeeze of the pump is enough to cover my face and neck effectively.

Avène's Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream is ideal for those with rebellious, hypersensitive skin. Get yours on sale for $18 while you still can.