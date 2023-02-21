Shoppers Swear These Pimple Patches Get Rid of Blemishes—and They’re Only $8

Looking in the mirror and seeing a fresh pimple can be disappointing. As unfortunate as it may seem, blemishes are an inevitable part of life, showing up at inconvenient times like an uninvited guest. Our instinct is to pick at blemishes until they are bright red and bleeding when we discover them on our faces. That's obviously not the best strategy, especially if it leaves a scar on your face.

Pimple patches are some of the easiest acne spot treatments for a quick, no-fuss fix. These patches vary in size, quality, ingredients, and shape just like any skincare product. And several Amazon customers are loving the Avarelle Acne CoverPatch—and they’re only $8.

The vegan, cruelty-free patches are made of hydrocolloid, which absorbs fluids and adheres to your skin, helping you heal blemishes without leaving marks on your face. They also have tea tree oil, cica, and calendula ingredients, which can reduce swelling and irritation and soothe your skin. Additionally, the patches prevent you from picking at your pimples while they heal. They work on all skin types and are even pregnancy-safe, according to the brand.

Amazon

To buy: $8; amazon.com.

For those who are looking for patches to get rid of your pimples overnight, these will do the trick; however, the brand recommends using them for two to three nights for the best results. The benefit of wearing them at night is that you can leave them on for an extended period of time. Before applying pimple patches, clean and moisturize your face as usual. Afterwards, apply the sticker to the pimple and leave it on overnight. After that, wash your face as you normally would in the morning to reveal a flattened, whitehead- and redness-free surface.

It's important to note that the patches work best on fully formed whiteheads. You can cut them for a custom size or use them on a cluster of face and body acne thanks to its large surface area. And they’re easy to pack and reseal when you’re traveling. They’re also a quick fix for the days leading up to weddings, big meetings, and date nights.

More than 6,600 Amazon shoppers are amazed by the results. One shopper raved how these pads “never caused any irritation or drying” on their skin and added that they’re large enough to “cover a good section of your skin.” Another five-star reviewer said they had red bumps on their nose for years and tried numerous products until finding Avarelle, which actually had “overnight results.” Many reviewers added they’ve been cutting them into smaller pieces, and one customer said they work to “get the gunk out of the pimples.”

If you're ready to get rid of those blemishes once and for all, head to Amazon to try the $8 pimple patches for yourself.