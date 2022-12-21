Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling Shacket That’s on Sale for Under $40

It’s available in 25 fun plaid patterns.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

December 21, 2022

AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Layers are a fun way to add more style to any winter outfit, and they’re also a practical way to stay warm throughout the season. Sweaters and sweatshirts are an obvious choice to wear on top of long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, but shackets are even more fun. This cross between a sweater and jacket is cozy, on-trend, and oftentimes colorful—and shoppers can’t get enough of this under-$40 find from Amazon.

If you’re wondering which shackets are best-sellers on Amazon, one of them is the Automet shacket, which has nabbed the top spot in Amazon’s Blouses and Button-Down Shirts category. And it didn’t become a best-seller without shopper input: It currently has 3,700 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews. It’s available in 25 plaid patterns in sizes XS to XXL (note that shoppers do suggest sizing down), and people say they love the soft feel and relaxed style of the sweater-meets-jacket. 

AUTOMET Womens Casual Plaid Shacket

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $50); amazon.com.

“I’ve never bought anything I had not tried on before leaving the store that I loved this much! It was exactly as advertised, and I get so many compliments every time I wear it,” said a five-star reviewer. “What a find!” began another shopper who confirmed it’s best to take a look at the size chart before ordering because the shacket runs large. They continued, “It is roomy, and I can wear it over light sweaters with plenty of room to spare.” 

The shacket is made from 55 percent nylon and 45 percent spandex for an ultra-warm and comfy feel. To add style and function, it’s lined with buttons on the front, which you can close just in case you want to wear the shacket as an extra-toasty long-sleeve shirt on bitterly cold winter days. You also can choose to wear it open over top of a T-shirt or lightweight sweater, or you can opt to button it up and wear it as a thicker top. 

“I've paid twice as much for other flannel shirts that weren't nearly as nice as this one. I'm ordering more,” shared a reviewer who described the shacket as “soft, but nice and warm.” Another shopper suggested wearing it with “leggings, jeans, or a leather skirt,” and said the “comfort and quality” make the shacket “great for a capsule wardrobe.” 

Stay warm this winter with a twist on layering and scoop up an on-trend, best-selling Automet shacket while it’s on sale for just $39. 

