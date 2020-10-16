Zee Krstic

In a new survey conducted by Instacart and the Harris Poll, Americans got brutally honest about which classic Thanksgiving dishes they secretly can’t stand.
Researchers found evidence that playtime may be deeply beneficial for both pets and their owners.
One study found 32% of restaurant foods labeled "gluten-free" still contain it.
A new study shows that the earthy vegetable could drastically reduce odds of cognitive decline, especially for seniors.
Due to safety issues, yes, but mostly because they just taste terrible reheated.
Researchers in The Netherlands are using a form of biotechnology to modify gluten without actually stripping it of its baking qualities.
If it seems like you're more prone to imbibing during the cold, dark winter months, there's some science to back you up.
Seriously. It's even better than everything bagel seasoning.