Zee Krstic
These Are Americans’ Least Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes, According to New Research
Video
In a new survey conducted by Instacart and the Harris Poll, Americans got brutally honest about which classic Thanksgiving dishes they secretly can’t stand.
By Zee Krstic
Science Says Petting Your Cat or Dog Can Relieve Stress in Mere Minutes
Article
Researchers found evidence that playtime may be deeply beneficial for both pets and their owners.
By Zee Krstic
A Whole Lot of Gluten-Free Foods Still Contain Gluten
Article
One study found 32% of restaurant foods labeled "gluten-free" still contain it.
By Lauren Wicks Zee Krstic
Eating More Mushrooms Could Improve Your Mental Health—Here's Why
Article
A new study shows that the earthy vegetable could drastically reduce odds of cognitive decline, especially for seniors.
By Zee Krstic
8 Foods That Are NEVER Worth Saving for Leftovers
Video
Due to safety issues, yes, but mostly because they just taste terrible reheated.
By Zee Krstic
Scientists May Have Found a Way to Remove Gluten from Wheat
Article
Researchers in The Netherlands are using a form of biotechnology to modify gluten without actually stripping it of its baking qualities.
By Zee Krstic
You’re Not Imagining It—Winter Could Actually Be Driving You to Drink
Article
If it seems like you're more prone to imbibing during the cold, dark winter months, there's some science to back you up.
By Zee Krstic
The Best Item at Trader Joe's Is Just 99 Cents (and It Isn't Edible)
Article
Seriously. It's even better than everything bagel seasoning.
By Zee Krstic
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com