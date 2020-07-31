Yelena Moroz Alpert

7 Smart Makeup Tricks I Learned From Bobbi Brown
It’s time to get beauty schooled.Read More
5 Sanity-Saving Tips for Holiday Shopping
Plowing through cash like nobody’s business in a fa-la-la-la frenzy? Presenting five expert strategies for staying smart—and on budget—when the list hits the fan.Read More
How to Raise Empathetic Kids
You know it’s important, but do you know why? Or how to cultivate this crucial character trait? Here are some practical tips for every age.Read More
How to Refinance Everything in Your Life
When you hear “refi,” you probably think “mortgage.” But you can also benefit from refinancing car loans, student loans, and credit-card debt. When is it worth the bother? Here’s guidance (plus shortcuts) from the pros.Read More
Why You Might Want to Ditch Your Credit Card
Seriously, there are advantages to a digital wallet. Have questions? Here are answers.Read More
How to Dispute Credit Card Charges and Other Billing Errors
Tips and tricks to dispute costly billing mistakes.Read More