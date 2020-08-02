Wendy Rose Gould

Wendy Rose Gould is a freelance lifestyle reporter based in Phoenix, Arizona. She covers beauty, health, wellness, and travel for outlets such as NBC, Allure, Bravo TV, and others. Whether on the ground at NYFW talking trends with industry experts, rubbing elbows with celebrities on the red carpet, or venturing to a new corner of the world, she’s always eager to report on the latest and greatest.

How to Make Your Walk-In Closet a More Stylish and Functional Space

These game-changing tips will elevate any walk-in.
The Top Hair Color Trends for Summer 2020 Have One Thing in Common: Low Maintenance

How to Get the Most Out of Your Tiny Spare Bedroom

Pro tips to ensure this small space reaches max potential.
5 Interior Design Mistakes That Are Ruining the Flow of Your Space—and How to Fix Them

Experts weigh in on what to do instead.
8 Household Items That Double as Workout Equipment for Your Makeshift Home Gym

No dumbbells? No problem.
6 Genius Inventions That Make Cleaning Much Easier

The future of cleaning is now.
5 Things to Know Before Trying Peel and Stick Flooring

Is vinyl flooring an easy, affordable update—or just a temporary solution?
5 Small U.S. Towns Worthy of Your 2020 Destination Bucket List

These small cities are big on excitement.
Do Peel and Stick Countertops Actually Work?

Modern Pet Furniture Worthy of Any Space

8 Tips and Tricks for Navigating Furniture Consignment Shops

7 Creative Ways to Wall Off a Room Without Building a Wall

8 Tips for Taking Amazing Holiday Card Photos

Experts weigh in on everything from the best outfit choices to seasonal no-nos. 

The New Micro Wedding Trend Is Perfect for Minimalists and Couples on a Budget

7 Common Cleaning Hacks You Should Never Try, According to Experts

10 Essential Rules of Flying (or, How Not to Be That Passenger)

8 Simple Ways to Practice Self-Care Every Single Day (Because You Deserve It)

7 Shower Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Skin, According to Dermatologists

8 Things That Are Causing Your Bacne—and What to Do About It

7 Self-Tanner Mistakes Everyone Makes—and How to Fix Them

Everything You Need to Know About Hanging Wallpaper—Including One Crucial Step

These Skin-Cooling Beauty Products Are the Perfect Antidote to a Hot Day

7 Retro Decor Trends Making a Major Comeback

No, Castor Oil Won’t Help Your Hair Grow—but It Has Tons of Other Beauty Benefits

The Power Couple of Sun Protection: Vitamin C and Sunscreen

7 Ways to Plan Ahead for Christmas Now—and Have a Stress-Free Holiday Later

I Washed My Face With Seltzer to See Whether All the Hype Is Actually True

The 9 Best Sheet Masks to Target Every Skin Concern

10 Summer Beauty Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Skin

This Is the Most Important Thing to Consider When Buying a Rug

The Type of Tile You Choose Can Make or Break Your Remodeling Project

Advice From a Professional 'Drawer-ganizer'—Plus the 11 Best Organizers for Every Drawer in Your House

Having Trouble Sleeping? It Could Be Your Pillow—Here Are 12 Solutions

Porcelain vs. Ceramic: How to Choose the Right Tile for Your Next Decorating Project

13 Charming Wedding Favor Ideas Your Guests Won’t Toss

Here’s How Often You Should Clean Your Oven—Plus the Easiest Way to Do It

40 Gorgeous Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles for Medium Length Hair

8 Must-Have Essentials In Every Makeup Bag

