4 Brands That Let You Send Stuff Back
Some manufacturers are launching their own take-back programs for items that municipalities aren't set up to handle. These are some of our favorites.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
How to Recycle 9 Things You Can’t Just Toss in the Recycling Bin
Most recycling services can’t handle everything you throw at them. These items typically can’t go with the rest of the recycling and need a little creative thinking to be responsibly disposed of—here’s how to do it.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
7 Ways to Be More Resilient
When life is a cruel joke, be the person who laughs it off. Train yourself to be resilient and you’ll get healthier, too.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
10 Perfect Kitchen Paint Colors
Need help narrowing down a kitchen paint color? We asked the pros to share their go-to hues for a gorgeous-looking cook space.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
This Child Can't Speak... But He Still Says So Much
He lives with his folks in Massachusetts. He has a form of autism that leaves him unable to speak. But he has many ways to communicate—and he says plenty.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
5 Ways to Lighten Any Caregiving Load
Are you taking on too much? (Of course you are.) You don't have to abandon your role as a caregiver to ease the burden. Use these research- and expert-backed solutions to feel—and function—better.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
3 Types of Caregiving (and How to Weather Each One)
Different situations pose different challenges. Here is some specific advice for you.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
What Personality Tests Can (and Can’t) Tell You About Yourself
And why understanding exactly what makes you tick makes it easier, maybe, to just own it.
By Virginia Sole-Smith
