Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
5 Inspiring Women Who’ve Nailed Their Personal Style
Gallery
For some women, developing a signature style comes as naturally as breathing. For (many, many) others, just hearing the term makes them hyperventilate. Real Simple asked five effortlessly stylish women—chic, individual, opinionated, and wearing their own clothes—just how they do it.
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
10 Undergarments Every Woman Should Own
Article
Make sure your closet is stocked with the perfect outfit-completing underpinnings. Jenny Altman, lingerie consultant and founder of the style website, ILoveAGood.com, shares her favorites.
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
How to (Finally) Streamline Your Closet
Article
Real Simple asked Kim Naci, a New York City-based stylist and closet expert, to share her secrets for achieving a well-rounded wardrobe.
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
Bathing Suits for 2015 You'll Actually Want to Wear
Gallery
Real Simple helped nine real women with nine real bodies find an on-trend swimsuit they love. The one-size-does-not-fit-all advice here will help you do the same.
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
You CAN Give Up Your Body Hangups in the New Year
Gallery
When they decided to stand tall and confident, embracing their shapes, the results were simply gorgeous. Go figure.
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
Dressbarn Cardigan
Article
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
Reiss Sweater Dress
Article
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
Aerie Shawl Neck Cardigan
Article
By Victoria Sanchez-Lincoln
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com