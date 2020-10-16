Victoria Moffitt With Chelsea Renaud

9 Nifty Task Lamps
Gallery
From colorful and captivating to vintage-inspired and versatile, these lights are sure to step up the style on your desktop.
August is winding down, and that means it’s time to start gearing up for class. From pens to planners to backpacks, these study essentials are almost too cool for school.
6 Disposable Dishes
Gallery
These disposable tableware selections let you serve your guests in style—without spending hours washing dishes afterward.
8 Tempting Trays
Gallery
Whether you’re looking to serve up drinks poolside, add some tasteful décor to a tabletop, or simply contain clutter on your countertops, here are eight great options.
8 Personalized Picks
Gallery
It’s time to get personal. Go from humdrum to so fun by adding a personal touch to each of these customizable items.
10 Beautiful Bud Vases
Gallery
Add a summer bloom to every room with these delightful single-flower vases.