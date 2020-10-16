Vera Gibbons
Should I Cash Out My 401(k) or Roll It Over?
Article
It might be tempting to take the money and run, but here are two reasons why you shouldn’t.
By Vera Gibbons
The Pros and Cons of Credit Card Balance Transfers
Article
Thinking about a balance transfer on your credit cards? Weigh these factors first before you call your bank.
By Vera Gibbons
The Facts About Credit Cards
Article
If you’re like the average American, you carry at least three credit cards in your wallet. And, still, you may be flummoxed by the way they work. (What’s with the chips? Or the strip?) Here’s the bottom line.
By Vera Gibbons
How to Pay Off Your Mortgage Early
Article
Lower your monthly payments—or even pay off your mortgage more quickly—with these smart strategies.
By Vera Gibbons Lauren Phillips
How to Get Out of Credit Card Debt
Video
Weighed down by credit-card bills? Here’s how to zero out that balance.
By Vera Gibbons
Will the Mortgage Settlement Help You?
Article
Find out if you could be eligible for a portion of the $26 billion settlement, and what you need to do to claim it.
By Vera Gibbons
How to Pay Off Student Loans
Video
The best ways to reduce, or eliminate, college debt.
By Vera Gibbons
The Truth About Credit-Protection Services
Article
Learn what experts have to say before signing up for this service.
By Vera Gibbons
