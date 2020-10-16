Vanessa Seder

5 Easy Dinners in January
Gallery
Roasted pork chops, one-pot chicken, slow-cooker brisket, and more.
“It was very easy to make, very little clean-up, and I loved the way it tasted. Makes a nice meatless meal.” —member Dustygirl01
This hearty and comforting beef stew includes brewed coffee to add a rich, earthy flavor. A bit of brown sugar balances out any bitterness.
Fresh thyme and oregano infuse this dish with wonderful aromas and flavors. The tomatoes will soften and release their juices as they roast, resulting in a delicious sauce.
Quinoa is a superstar “grain” (technically, it’s a seed) that provides as much protein as meat, but without the fat or cholesterol. Here, it’s dressed up with raisins, steamed broccoli, and chopped almonds.
Who says comfort food can't be healthy? Here, we paired pork chops with roasted butternut squash, kale, and fresh sage.