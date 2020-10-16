Tula Karras

Speaking up can feel strange—disrespectful, even—but remember that your doctor has your best interests in mind. The goal is a frank, honest dialogue about your health.
It’s natural to just say yes to medical tests, but more screening is not always better for your health. If any of these situations come up, consider a longer conversation.
And not one of them is “live in a bubble.”
How to Boost Your Immune System
Gallery
What you need to know to stay healthy during flu season and beyond.
A Dictionary of Dental Terms
Article
The lowdown on some common dental-related terms from Susan E. Brackett, a spokesperson for the American College of Prosthodontists.
Brush up on your dental knowledge with this bite-size Q&A and get healthy teeth and gums for life.