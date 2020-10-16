Tula Karras
How to Question Your Doctor’s Advice
Video
Speaking up can feel strange—disrespectful, even—but remember that your doctor has your best interests in mind. The goal is a frank, honest dialogue about your health.
By Tula Karras
8 Times It’s Okay to Question Your Doctor’s Advice
Article
It’s natural to just say yes to medical tests, but more screening is not always better for your health. If any of these situations come up, consider a longer conversation.
By Tula Karras
10 Strategies for a Happier Allergy Season
Article
And not one of them is “live in a bubble.”
By Tula Karras
How to Boost Your Immune System
Gallery
What you need to know to stay healthy during flu season and beyond.
By Tula Karras
A Dictionary of Dental Terms
Article
The lowdown on some common dental-related terms from Susan E. Brackett, a spokesperson for the American College of Prosthodontists.
By Tula Karras
Your Dental Health Questions, Answered
Article
Brush up on your dental knowledge with this bite-size Q&A and get healthy teeth and gums for life.
By Tula Karras
