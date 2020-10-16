Tracy Guth Spangler

Backpacks can be expensive, so carefully cleaning them is a must. Follow our easy guide—with simple steps—on how to wash a backpack!
If you've ever wonder what the Halloween age limit is (or if there even is one), here's what you need to know.
Parental alienation can have long lasting effects on both children and parents. Here’s info on what it is, symptoms of parental alienation syndrome and more.
Authoritative parenting is praised as one of the most effective parenting styles. Get the definition, learn about its effects and get tips on how you can apply it.