Tori Geib as told to Sarah Klein
Doctors Kept Dismissing My Back Pain—Until I Was Finally Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer
One doctor insisted Tori Geib's pain was caused by depression; another brushed it off as work stress. Then the truth emerged: She had stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her spine. 
