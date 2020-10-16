Tanya Christian

Real Simple’s mission, through its 15 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Black roller bag...black roller bag...black roller bag... Mark your luggage with one of these can’t-miss tags, so you’ll be on your way—faster.
“No.” I’m not married and “no,” I don’t know when I will be, but with wedding season approaching, it seems to be the million-dollar question on everyone’s mind — including mine.
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
7 Ways to Wear Faux Fur
Gallery
Stay warm—and on trend—with these chic pieces.
All it takes is one piece in oxblood, one of the season’s biggest colors, to reinvigorate your look.
Stylish cuts and pretty patterns make for splashy bathing suits in sizes up to 34W.
Look sleek in whatever you wear by slipping into one of these innovative styles.