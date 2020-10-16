Sydney Scott
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Little Alexis Olympia Isn't One To Be Messed With
Video
Don't mess with Alexis Olympia!
By Sydney Scott
Sterling K. Brown Is The First Black Actor In Nearly 20 Years To Win A Lead Actor Drama Emmy
Article
The award comes a year after Brown's win for his supporting role in ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson.’
By Sydney Scott
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com