Susie Theodorou
You Can Freeze That?
Your freezer isn't just for quarts of soup or pizzas. Try freezing these surprising items (in airtight bags or containers) to extend their shelf life.
3 Ways to Defrost Food
Defrosting food should never get warmer than 40°F before it’s cooked, so leaving that hunk of frozen beef on the counter all day may not be the safest idea. Here, the three best ways to thaw things out.
6 Fast Freezer Meals
Stow these 11 foods in your freezer and you can have 6 dinners on the table in less than an hour.
Salt and Pepper Shrimp With Thai Fried Rice
Tortellini With Peas and Tarragon
Chickpea and Sausage Stew
This hearty stew with browned sausage, spinach, onion, tomato paste, and chickpeas can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Pan-Seared Dumpling Salad
Top a salad with frozen pot stickers for a heart-healthy dinner. If you love dumplings, try recipes with pierogis and gnocchi:
Smoky Corn Chowder
Onions, bacon, and smoked paprika lend sweet, salty, and spicy flavors to this creamy soup.
